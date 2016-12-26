Michael B. Jordan Gay? Actor Responds To Rumors About His Sexuality As Instagram Post Hints At Gay Sex Tape

Michael B. Jordan is fighting back against rumors that he is gay, blowing up on social media and calling out a recent post claiming there is an explicit video of Jordan with another man.

The actor has been in the crosshairs for years, with rumors claiming that he’s gay. That reached a head on Monday when Jordan made an angry Snapchat video calling for the rumors to end.

“I usually don’t comment creep but, you know, s**t today I got time,” Jordan said (via Hollywood Life).

“So look, whoever’s angry, bitter, upset for whatever reason, grow the f**k up ’cause karma’s real. And I usually take the high road. I usually don’t say s**t, I just let it roll ’cause people are going to be people. Everybody they opinion. That’s what the Internet’s for. They going to say whatever.”

The outburst appeared out of character, and shortly afterward Jordan posted an apology of sorts to fans.

“On second thought, why am I even giving energy to that s**t on this day,” he said.

“Y’all my fans. Y’all don’t need to hear me ranting about some BS. Enjoy your family, enjoy your blessings, enjoy the people you hold close and cherish that.”

Michael B. Jordan responded to the rumors after a viral post on Instagram claimed to have a gay sex video of the Fantastic Four actor. The post — which at one point wished for Jordan and his brother to be murdered — claimed that the actor had been sleeping around in order to get roles.

The post revived a rumor about Michael B. Jordan sparked by a Vanity Fair photo shoot with director Ryan Coogler. In one photo, Jordan rested his hand on Coogler’s downturned head, which drew anger from commenters.

As Mic noted, many people believed the picture was proof that Michael B. Jordan must by gay.

“The image of Jordan with his hand on Coogler’s head drew crude sexual and homophobic remarks from commenters on more than one Facebook page. When celebrity gossip blogger B. Scott, who runs LoveBScott, posted it on his Facebook, it garnered almost 300 comments, many of them negative.” “Most spoke about their problem with the pose, saying the pose seemed emasculating and effeminate.”

There was even some secondary blowback to the photo, Mic added. A blogger named Son of Baldwin called out the homophobic remarks, only to be inundated with more homophobia for his defense of Jordan.

“Whether Jordan and Coogler are ‘just boys’ or something more: It shouldn’t matter,” the post reads.

“Love between black people should always be celebrated given how much violence between black people is always encouraged.”

Michael B. Jordan isn’t the only celebrity dealing with rumors of a gay sex tape. Just last week, NFL player turned reality television star Kordell Stewart found himself fighting back against accusations from a man claiming to be an ex-boyfriend. The man, Quentin Latham, claimed that he had an explicit video made with Stewart.

The rumors of Stewart’s sexuality dated back to his NFL days, something the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback brought up in a recent memoir.

“A Pittsburgh cop had supposedly arrested me in Schenley Park for performing lewd acts with a transvestite. The rumor was so absurd it was almost funny,” he wrote (via Radar Online).

“I dismissed it as barbershop talk. I had never been arrested or even pulled over by a cop for something as harmless as speeding in the city of Pittsburgh.”

Michael B. Jordan also seems to have some difficulty fighting the rumors that he is gay. Despite the actor’s strong denial, many people were still spreading rumors online about his sexuality.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]