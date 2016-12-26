Miley Cyrus Celebrates Christmas With Liam And Chris Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus just can’t stop surprising her fans, according to Us Magazine. The 24-year-old “We Can’t Stop” singer kicked off the Christmas weekend by wearing a sweater with an image of a partying Jesus.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth spending Christmas together is the cutest thing ever pic.twitter.com/TL3IsMTaUj — on her period (@onherperiod) December 27, 2016

Christmas celebrations in the family of Miley Cyrus and her fianceLiam Hemsworth started early! The lovebirds took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable snap of themselves being in a festive mood.

In the photo shared by Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is seen wearing that Jesus sweater and a necklace made of Christmas lights. To complete her Christmas look, the “Wrecking Ball” singer also wore an enormous red and green bow on her head. The Hunger Games actor, meanwhile, sported a cute sweater featuring images of candy canes and reindeer.

In the caption to the photo, Hemsworth wrote, “Happy birthday Jesus.” The selfie was apparently taken at a family party between Liam, Miley Cyrus and Liam’s big brother, Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Happy birthday Jesus A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

Pataky also took to Instagram to share a separate snap showing herself with her future sister-in-law, Miley Cyrus. In another photo from the family party, the Furious 7 actress is seen donning Santa pants and a cowboy hat, while her husband Chris gives her a cute kiss on the cheek.

Pataky was apparently overly excited to get a smooch from the Thor actor as she wrote in the caption that a kiss from Chris Hemsworth is “the best Christmas present ever.” The Hemsworth family bash came several days after Liam Hemsworth attended his fiance Miley Cyrus’s family party.

Best Christmas present ever! A kiss from @chrishemsworth !!! El mejor regalo de navidad!!' Un beso de de @chrishemsworth!! ???????? A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:19am PST

It’s been a great year for Miley Cyrus and her Aussie fiance, who rekindled their romance in January. The lovebirds had a rocky relationship in the past, as they even called off their engagement in 2013.

But ever since the two got back together in January, Miley Cyrus hasn’t taken off her Neil Lane engagement ring. The “We Can’t Stop” singer and Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song in 2010.

Miley Cyrus apparently really can’t stop. The “We Can’t Stop” singer may have a body full of tattoos, but she keeps getting new tattoos, according to Yahoo News. The singer has had a great year, so why not celebrate it by getting a new tattoo?

Miley Cyrus has been quite a hit in the media recently. Whether it’s donning fun Christmas sweaters, giving a killer performance of “Jolene” with her celebrity godmother Dolly Parton or getting a new cute tattoo – Cyrus enjoys her life to the fullest!

Last week, Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to share a snap of her new tattoo, and it looks super cute! In the photo, the “We Can’t Stop” singer, with her tongue sticking out in her signature manner, shows off her new ink on the ankle.

???????????????????????? A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:12pm PST

Miley Cyrus’s new tattoo is the image of a little weed sign! The new tattoo joins the tattoo of a smiley face, which she has about two inches below the weed sign. While a weed sign is definitely a cute tattoo, the cutest one is probably the one that serves as a reference to her fiance Liam Hemsworth.

This past summer, Miley Cyrus shared with her Instagram followers that she had Vegemite, a famous Australian condiment, tattooed on her arm. Vegemite is so special to the “Wrecking Ball” singer because her fiance loves it!

Miley Cyrus | Single needle vegemite jar tattoo on the back of Miley Cyrus’ left arm. Tatt… https://t.co/6JC0lAvnSv pic.twitter.com/fdubkyjPUO — celebritattoo (@celebritattoo) August 11, 2016

To further prove her bond to Liam, Miley Cyrus also got a matching tattoo with his bro Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky. It’s yet unclear when Cyrus and Hemsworth are planning to hold their wedding.

[Featured Image by Molly Riley/AP Images]