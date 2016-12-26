Heidi Klum Tumbles On ‘America’s Got Talent’ And Still Earns A Standing Ovation [Video]

America’s Got Talent presented their “Holiday Spectacular” on Monday and, as a part of that event, supermodel and Project Runway host, Heidi Klum, participated in a duet with Sal Valentinetti. Klum was excited to pursue her singing ambitions and some might have argued that Heidi was a little too exuberant, because she took a fall during the performance to the shock of viewers and America’s Got Talent judges. Nonetheless, the performance wasn’t interrupted by the mishap and Klum was back on her feet and singing with Valentinetti without missing a beat.

Heidi Klum Lands On Her Back, During The America’s Got Talent “Holiday Spectacular”

As Heidi and Sal began their duet, viewers were instantly surprised to learn that the Project Runway host has been hiding yet another talent, as she sang along with her partner, according to Fox News. Heidi’s mere appearance stunned America’s Got Talent audiences, as she gracefully stepped out on stage in a red Christian Siriano dress, joining Valentinetti, who wore a traditional tuxedo. The duo sang “Santa, Baby” for their performance.

Ms. Klum, who is 43 years old and has four children, ages ranging from seven years old to 12, descended down a red and white candy cane to join Sal and begin the number. Only a few lines into the song, however, Heidi took her fall. As they had no doubt planned, Valentinetti spun Klum into a well-choreographed twirl, but the spin abruptly ended with Heidi landing flat on her back.

The fall was a minor setback and the pair continued with their “Santa, Baby” performance, earning applause from the audience and America’s Got Talent judges alike. While Mel B and Howie Mandel were equally impressed, it seemed Heidi Klum and Sal Valentinetti most influenced Simon Cowell, who offered the duo a standing ovation for their performance.

Project Runway Host Heidi Klum Is A Nudist And Not Shy About It

Heidi Klum may fail every once in awhile, but, as she proved with her America’s Got Talent fall, that won’t keep her from pursuing her goals or her way of life. E! News reveals that the reason paparazzi are so adept at catching the supermodel in the buff is because much of her leisure time is spent that way. Heidi is a confirmed nudist, which she will state plainly to anyone, because she’s also not one for hiding the truth.

“I have never really been a huge fan of beating around the bush. I’m quite direct,” says Ms. Klum. “I guess that’s how people know me on television: I don’t mince my words.”

Launching from that point, Heidi reveals she has taken more than her share of criticism for the way she interacts with people, as well as the way she looks. Heidi says the modeling industry has never been very happy with her look, telling Klum that she was too curvy and feminine with some of the less tactful modeling professionals voicing concerns that they wish Heidi would shed some weight. The Project Runway host was also inundated with requests that she take diet pills or fast a few days a week.

Klum didn’t listen. She pursued and achieved fame and success in spite of the pressures to fall in line with the expectations usually forced on fashion models.

Even in her personal life, Ms. Klum reveals that she doesn’t fall in line with conventional ways of living. Most notable of her quirks is her preference for nudity. Heidi says she seeks out private beaches, though some paparazzi do still manage to seek her out, because going topless helps her relax.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist. I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free,” says Klum. “When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]