Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright Confirm How They Keep Their Relationship Strong

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright of Vanderpump Rules are still going strong. It really does seem like Jax has finally found the perfect girl for him. Now the two are sharing how they keep their love alive. Bravo TV shared how Jax and Brittany keep things going well for them. It takes a lot of work to make a relationship last, but they have it figured out somehow.

Jax and Brittany actually met in Las Vegas in May of 2015. Now a year and a half later the couple is still living together and doing well. They have started working together at SUR now, which could be hard on some couples, but it doesn’t seem to be causing these two any problems. Brittany recently shared saying, “We live really close to the Grove, so we like to walk our dogs to the Grove. And we have little places that we like to go for lunch like once or twice a week, and they know us there. They know our dogs there. We like to take vacations together; that’s probably our best thing that we do.” Jax and Brittany spend a lot of time together, and it seems to work for them.

Brittany even shared why she thinks that Jax Taylor fell so hard for her. Jax has been through his fair share of girls over the years.

“Well what he always says is that he likes that I’m not telling him he can’t go places. I’m not trying to control him like some girlfriends have, and so I just try to trust him for the most part. And then I think patience is a big thing with us ’cause he’s just always on the go. He’s always up to something he seems. Me having a lot of patience is what’s helping us get through the hard times.”

Jax Taylor is a hard one to win over, but Brittany Cartwright found a way to do it.

Brittany Cartwright even shared that even though they aren’t engaged, they have big plans of where they want to live in the future. Jax and Brittany don’t have plans to stay in L.A. forever. Instead, they want to move to either Florida or Kentucky at some point. Jax used to live in Florida and Brittany’s family is from Kentucky where she grew up. Brittany said they might even open up their own little beach bar if they were to move to Florida. It doesn’t sound like Jax and Brittany will be splitting anytime soon.

When it comes to marriage, Jax Taylor might have finally changed his mind and will get married. Brittany says that Jax knows that marriage and having children is important to her and something she wants someday for sure. It sounds like they will be tying the knot eventually, just not yet. People shared a while back that Jax actually spoke out about the possibility of marrying Brittany as well. Jax said that he doesn’t feel pressured and that he “loves her to death.” Jax did admit that he is headed in that direction and when the time is there they will know. It sounds like Jax knows that he will eventually be getting married and more than likely it will be to Brittany. He is really happy with her, and the fans have loved watching them together.

[Featured Image By Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors]