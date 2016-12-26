‘Blue Lives Matter’ And ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirts Still On Amazon.com, Walmart.com After FOP Request

The above photo shows a flag of the United States, altered to include blue and black stripes along with the red and white stripes. The blue and black stripes — in this instance — is supposed to represent the “Blue Lives Matter” movement, at the protest by police and police supporters that was held on Thursday, July 28, 2016. That protest in Somerville, Massachusetts, featured Mayor Joe Curtatone’s pledge to keep a “Black Lives Matter” banner in City Hall — in spite of some complaints from police. Now the “Black Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” debate is once again in focus, because of recent requests from the Fraternal Order of Police.

As reported by Snopes, both Amazon and Walmart were asked by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) to get rid of “Black Lives Matter” products from their online space. Walmart responded in part to the request — reportedly removing the “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt that had #Bulletproof above the slogan, according to the Washington Post. Indeed, a search for #Bulletproof “Black Lives Matter” merchandise on Walmart’s website does not result in the #Bulletproof t-shirts. However, it does result in plenty of other “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts from third-party retailers.

Fraternal Order of Police Calls for Amazon to Drop 'Black Lives Matter' Products https://t.co/sNLso6mLhz — snopes.com (@snopes) December 26, 2016

There are not only “Black Lives Matter” hoodies and t-shirts, but variations of the slogan, with ones declaring that “Blue Lives Matter” and that “Black Lives Also Matter” and that “Journalists Lives Matter” and that “Homeless Lives Matter,” too. It proves that Walmart’s response to the Fraternal Order of Police, which proclaimed that Walmart would indeed remove #Bulletproof t-shirts and sweatshirts but not all “Black Lives Matter” shirts remains true.

The president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Chuck Canterbury, claimed that Walmart was selling an offensive product when it sold “Black Lives Matter” shirts. However, “Black Lives Matter” emerged after Trayvon Martin was shot and killed in 2012, after buying Skittles from a corner store. Not only did the Fraternal Order of Police request that the CEO of Walmart — C. Douglas McMillon — stop selling “Black Lives Matter” merchandise, Amazon was asked to do the same thing.

Removal of “Blue Lives Matter” shirts, which remain on both Walmart and Amazon, was not mentioned in the Fraternal Order of Police request. The FOP called it an “urban myth of ‘hands up, don’t shoot‘” according to the Washington Post. The FOP claimed the “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts for sale on Amazon made them very upset that the online retailer was “complicit in the sale of this offensive merchandise.” Meanwhile, Walmart noted that they continue to offer “Blue Lives Matter” as well as “Black Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter” merchandise via third-party retailers, like plenty of other online retailers.

Walmart to stop selling Black Lives Matter shirt after FOP request, continues selling Blue Lives Matter gearhttps://t.co/qzgYgM0oZ6 — In Spite of Trump (@InSpiteOfTrump) December 21, 2016

“Black Lives Matter” has been accused of racially dividing the nation, however — as reported by GQ — the fact that “Blue Lives Matter” merchandize wasn’t criticized by the FOP was noted. As such, both “Black Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” merchandise — which reportedly sells more merchandise than “Black Lives Matter” — exist together on both retailers’ websites. And the debate continues between those who see “Black Lives Matter” as an anti-police movement versus those who see “Black Lives Matter” as a movement that tries to stop African-Americans from getting killed or jailed at disproportionate rates.

Amazon has not responded, as of this writing, to the “Black Lives Matter” merchandise melee. At least one “Bulletproof” t-shirt exists on Amazon as of this writing, as well as multiple “Black Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” merchandise. Along with products like the Men’s Blue Lives Matter American Flag T-shirt on Amazon, there are “Blue Lives Mater” wristbands, hoodies, flags, reflective decals and more.

[Featured Photo by Charles Krupa/AP Images]