‘Taboo’ Teaser Features Tom Hardy Returned From The Dead [Video]

Taboo will debut in January on FX and, in advance of that premiere, the series, which was created by actor Tom Hardy and his father, Chips Hardy, and Steven Knight, has offered a new teaser to give audiences a glimpse at the show’s theme. Also starring Tom in the lead role, Taboo tells the story of a prodigal son returning to his home, following the death of his father. Set in the early 19th century, Hardy plays James Keziah Delaney, a man long believed dead, who comes home to head up his father’s shipping business. Delaney upsets the local society as well as the powerful men hoping to retain control of the shipping company, as sets out to prove that, for a dead man, nothing is taboo.

Tom Hardy Is Dark And Mysterious In A New Taboo Teaser

As Coming Soon shares, FX has released a new teaser for Taboo, enticing fans with a dark, mystery man, returned from the dead to stir things up in London, where he hopes to take control of his father’s shipping company. Tom Hardy plays this mysterious traveler, James Delaney, and adds his own tendency toward the dark and brooding in bringing the Taboo character to life.

Even in this brief trailer, the feeling that things are not quite as they seem permeates the theme, particularly in the way that it’s revealed that James’ apparent return from the dead was, in fact, due to his having spent time in Africa. Early in the 1800s, little was known about Africa, leading to superstitions and wariness of society on that continent, so, whether or not Hardy’s Taboo character has learned any mystical abilities, he will certainly be treated with a cautious eye by those affluent in London society.

Adding to Delaney’s difficulties in returning to English society, Taboo sets up a tightly knit assembly of British power brokers intent on retaining control of the shipping company Delaney’s father left behind. When Tom Hardy’s character returns, these men naturally feel threatened and, heading them up, Jonathan Pryce’s Sir Stuart Strange, sets to working against Hardy in Taboo, proving he’s willing to do anything to stay in power.

Adding to the Taboo mysteries, the character played by Tom Hardy returns from London with a pocketful of stolen diamonds, which he’ll use to fund his plot for revenge against those responsible for his father’s demise.

Taboo Viewers Will See Plenty Of Tom Hardy…Literally

One of the most intriguing draws for Tom Hardy’s female fans is the use of nudity in Taboo, which, as the Telegraph shares, Hardy has openly talked about on a number of occasions. Hardy is seen in various stages of undress so often in Taboo that the cast has dubbed the days on which Tom films nude scenes as “Naked Mondays,” according to Hardy.

“Every week there were Naked Mondays. I had to walk around in the water in Tilbury. It was so cold but it felt so good,” says the Taboo star and co-creator. “There were people there to watch me. I was the one screaming.”

While many of those nude scenes might be tantalizing enough to send Hardy fans into a frenzy, the Taboo actor warns that many of those scenes have been cut from the episodes, as they will air on FX in the U.S. and on BBC One in the U.K.

“You can’t have naughtiness like Game of Thrones on the BBC,” Hardy said of Taboo, laughing.

Fans may have to wait for the Blu-ray release of Taboo to experience the full, unedited effect.

An eight part series, Taboo is produced by Ridley Scott and directed by Anders Engström (4 episodes) and Kristoffer Nyholm (4 episodes). Taboo is set to premiere on January 10, 2017.

[Featured Image by FX Network/BBC One]