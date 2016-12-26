Kate Middleton News: Kate Shows That It’s Okay To Recycle Old Clothes With 2012 Christmas Coat

In recent Kate Middleton news, when Kate attended this year’s Christmas service at St. Marks Church in Berkshire, she showed us that it is perfectly acceptable to don recycled clothing when she was caught sporting an elegantly beautiful oxblood red wool coat from Hobbs, as Vogue reports.

Kate Middleton had already been spotted wearing the exact same Hobbs coat in 2012 for Valentine’s Day, at a visit to Crathie Kirk Church in Scotland and she also wore it at Christmas that year too. While many have been scrambling to find out if the same coat is still available from Hobbs, the Daily Mail notes that Kate’s “Celeste” coat sold out a few years ago.

Kate Middleton has shown us repeatedly in the news that it is absolutely fine to wear old clothing, and an article by Time was even dedicated to Kate’s love of recycled clothes. In June 2016, Kate and Prince William were visiting the East Anglia Children’s Hospice Gala in Norfolk, and fashion insiders and onlookers noticed that her Jenny Packham gown looked quite familiar.

When photos of Kate Middleton were examined, it was found that she had worn the same gown before in 2011, on the first public outing that she and Prince William had embarked upon after their marriage in April of that year.

However, it was noted that far from being a stranger to old clothing, Kate Middleton was well known for wearing her recycled clothing in the news, like her red Alexander McQueen suit and brown Locke & Co. hat, which Kate has been photographed in at least six times. She was even seen once sporting a suit that was 10-years-old.

Kate has worn her Betty Boop hat six times now! Plus Carole wore it once so technically it has been worn 7 times???? pic.twitter.com/rovKRQ5spK — Katie (@Katiemidleton) February 18, 2016

As Kate Middleton is frequently in the news with her fashion choices, many famous designers have voiced their opinions on her style over the years. Pop Sugar reports that when Vivienne Westwood was asked in 2013 if she had any fashion advice for Kate, Vivienne thought that it would be good if she recycled her clothing.

“I don’t have any advice for her, although I think it would be great if she wore the same clothes over and again, because that’s very good for the environment and it would send out a very nice message.”

Vivienne Westwood would be delighted to hear that when Kate Middleton went on her last royal tour of India and Bhutan, she was seen in the news wearing the same £1,200 dress that was designed for her back in 2012, as Marie Claire noticed.

Other designers, like Katherine Hooker, reveal that Kate Middleton is very particular as to her style of clothing and won’t wear just anything, which is perhaps why the items of clothing she loves so much she will wear more than once.

“She doesn’t take free clothes, and I’ve heard that from other people who sent her things. She always comes to the shop, which is nice. And we’ve sent her a few things when she didn’t have time to come in. She’s just an incredibly lovely person.”

In further Kate Middleton news, the Inquisitr reported back in September that a source close to William and Kate divulged that the couple would like to have another baby, with the suggestion that this could even happen by Christmas. If this was the case, would Middleton bring one of her favorite maternity dresses out of the closet, a midnight blue gown that she wore three times when she was last pregnant?

While Kate and William have made no public pregnancy announcements to date, devotees of Kate’s recycled fashion look will be on the lookout to see what Kate Middleton is wearing next in the news.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]