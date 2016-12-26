‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam And Wyatt Fight For Steffy’s Love, Quinn Struggles To Keep Her Cool, And Thomas Makes Waves

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS daytime drama in January. Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will continue to battle each other in hopes of winning Steffy’s (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) love. Quinn (Rena Sofer) begins to lose her cool and could show Eric (John McCook) that she isn’t as changed as he initially believed. Thomas (Pierson Fode) returns from New York, voicing his displeasure that Eric passed him over for an executive position within Forrester Creations. It looks like a great month ahead for the Bold and the Beautiful.

Trouble For Brooke And Ridge?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s road to marriage may be a bumpy ride over the next few months. Brooke said yes to his touching proposal, but he has a score to settle before he can walk down the aisle with the love of his life. Ridge puts his nuptials on hold until Quinn is out the Forresters’ lives for good.

Quinn Starts To Unravel

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Quinn has everything that she’s ever dreamed about — money, power, and love. However, after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) begins to flirt with her, she cannot get him out of her mind. Even so, it is unlikely that she would throw away her life with Eric away for a short fling with his son. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge’s charm will tempt Quinn. However, the question is, will she fall for his scheme to prove to his father that she’s a gold digging opportunist?

Liam And Wyatt Fight For Steffy’s Love, Again

Liam and Wyatt both are madly in love with Steffy. They both feel that they know what’s best for her, both personally and professionally. The problem is Steffy loves both of them, in different ways. It appeared that Steffy made her decision about who she wanted to be with when she filed for divorce and moved in with Liam. However, Eric orders Steffy to move out of Liam’s house because as the CEO of Forrester Creations, shacking up with her husband’s brother could cause a scandal, Soap Opera Digest reported in the January 2 issue. It creates an opening for Wyatt to win her back, just in time to cancel their divorce. Who will Steffy end up with on Bold and the Beautiful?

Thomas Unleashes His Anger For Being Passed Over For CEO Position

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Thomas will come unglued when he returns from New York when he learns that he was passed over for the CEO position. Rick (Jacob Young) had a taste of the coveted position and felt that he was qualified for the job. When Thomas returns from New York, he refuses to stay quiet about his displeasure about not even being considered for the job. It looks like the Forrester men are going to end up banding together and try to overthrow Eric as the head of the company.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful… Sasha has an eye-opening experience watching Thomas with Douglas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/hYw1mcaWVR pic.twitter.com/0IIUozBU20 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 12, 2016

Katie And Quinn Continue To Clash

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Kate (Heather Tom) and Quinn will start 2017 on a sour note. Katie doesn’t trust Quinn and doesn’t buy that her feelings for Eric are genuine. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie decides to stay out of Quinn’s way, as long as she doesn’t cross the line with Eric by hurting him. Katie has more important things on her mind —she is trying to rebuild her life without Bill (Don Diamont).

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, what January storyline are you most excited to see?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for NATAS]