‘Dance Moms’ Rumors: Abby Lee Miller Served With Forfeiture Papers As She Tries To Track Down Man Who Owes Money

As the rumors about the show’s pending cancellation — thanks to declining ratings and Abby Lee Miller’s legal problems — the Dance Moms rumors that are swirling around the blog-osphere are extra intense. The latest rumors, of course, surround Abby Lee Miller’s money problems, but they’re not the kind of money problems that you think they are!

According to the latest Dance Moms rumors from the International Business Times, Abby recently took to social media to try to track down Kevin Herrera, whom she believes is in Los Angeles, because she claims that he owes her money. Abby claims that she and her students at the ALDC went to Mexico to teach a master class there last month, but Herrera is holding all of the funds.

Abby claims that she doesn’t want anything more — or less — than what is owed to her.