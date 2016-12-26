4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Bathtub, Mother Found Dead With An Electrical Cord Wrapped Around Neck In New York Apartment

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was found dead in the bathtub and his mother was also found dead with a cord around her neck in their New York apartment, according to the New York Daily Post.

Just shortly before 8:15 a.m. on December 26, a superintendent noticed a foul order coming from an apartment on the third floor. When he looked inside the apartment, he saw a body on the floor and immediately alerted police.

When NYPD entered the Barahona’s apartment on 640 West 153rd Street in upper Manhattan, they made a grim discovery. The body of a woman, who was identified as 36-year-old Felicia Barahona, was found on the living room floor with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck.

It was reported that Felicia’s 4-year-old son, Miguel Barahona, was found dead in the bathtub with his head submerged.

Police believe the child’s cause of death was drowning.

Felicia is a former teacher at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx, who made headlines in 2012 after having a child with one of her special needs students, according to the city’s special commissioner of investigation.

It was alleged that the teacher and her student – whose name has not been released – had a sexual relationship for four months, which began on his eighteenth birthday.

Five times a week, the teacher and student would have sexual intercourse. When the student wanted to practice safe sex, Felicia allegedly told him that she hated condoms and “not to worry” about them.

Felicia later became pregnant, and in August 2012, she gave birth to their son Miguel.

In 2013, she was fired from the Department of Education, but Felicia was never arrested for having a relationship with her student.

Before Felecia’s death, she worked at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice as an educator, according to her Facebook page.

The victim’s friend, Bierca Rodriguez, 44, said she saw Felicia, who she described her as quiet and humble, just two weeks ago and looked as if “everything was normal.”

Rodriguez went on to say that “she was definitely a good mother, always with the kid. The death of the baby is very, very, very sad.” She added that the boy was “very intelligent.”

Police officials believe the mother and her son may have been dead in their apartment home for days after the superintendent stated that he last saw her alive on Wednesday.

The bodies were taken to a local medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

A 43-year-old neighbor, Javier Yudelka, was shocked after learning Miguel and his mother was found dead in their New York apartment, saying “I can’t believe this.” She went on to say that she remembers the boy running back and forth in the hall of the six-story building.

“He runs up and down the hall and I never see her saying ‘Be quiet’ or ‘Come back here’ or anything. He’s just allowed to run around and do what he wants.”

Yudelka added that she hadn’t seen Felecia in the last two weeks and stated, “She is not very friendly, never says ‘hello’ or ‘thank you.'”

Another neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said “She’s a good woman. There was never any noise from her apartment. It didn’t even sound like anyone was in there.”

“She always takes care of the baby. She’s a good mommy. I don’t know what happened but she was always working. She was always playing with a baby. He really liked Thomas the Train.”

Circumstances leading up to the mother and her son’s death has not been determined, but the New York Police Department are working diligently to uncover if the incident was a homicide or a murder-suicide.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

[Featured Image by Prathaan/iStock]