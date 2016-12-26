Tom Arnold On Trump N-Word Tapes: ‘Watergate Level Journalists’ Are Reviewing Controversial ‘Apprentice’ Footage [Video]

Tom Arnold recently interjected himself into the historic level of controversy surrounding President-elect Donald Trump. Over the course of the Trump campaign, the former reality TV star’s television past came back to haunt him when an old Access Hollywood “hot mic” conversation with Billy Bush was leaked to the press. In the tape, which featured video and audio, Donald Trump can be heard making sexually derogatory remarks about women.

Tom Arnold says he’s got recordings of #Trump using racial slurs and calling son a ‘retard’ https://t.co/kNMFcssbLO pic.twitter.com/WV4Pgb7ZqB — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 19, 2016

In the recording, Trump boasts of kissing beautiful women because he wants to and he’s rich. He also famously claimed that he could “grab them by the p***y” if he wanted to, and for the same reason.

“Grab them by the p***y. You can do anything. And when you’re a star they let you do it.”

Tom Arnold Says "Watergate Level Journalists" Are Looking into Supposed Trump-'Apprentice' Tapes https://t.co/wTbxOuuefu — Seattle News 360 (@SeattleNews360) December 26, 2016

Ultimately, Billy Bush would lose his job over the infamous “Trump Tapes,” while Donald would go on to become the president-elect. Over the course of the so-called “p***ygate” scandal, it was revealed that other similar tapes of Donald Trump exist, including outtakes from The Apprentice that allegedly paint Trump in a very unfavorable light. Apprentice producer Mark Burnett has blocked the footage from being released through confidentiality agreements and the threat of multi-million dollar lawsuits, and the videos of Donald Trump being very un-PC still haven’t seen the light of day.

However, actor and comedian Tom Arnold recently came forward, claiming to have copies of Trump Apprentice outtakes. And according to Arnold, what he has in his possession is much more offensive than what cost Billy Bush his job. According to Tom Arnold, he has footage of President-elect Trump using the N-word and calling his own child a “r****d.”

“I have the outtakes to ‘The Apprentice’ where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever. I have that. “It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a r****d, just being so mean to his own children. Oh, this is so funny, this is this guy.”

Trump Is Threatening To Sue Tom Arnold Over Racist Audio Tapes. His Response Is PERFECT (TWEET) – New Century Times https://t.co/BckmcY1IBN — Serpil Celik-Ramsay (@serpilcr) December 22, 2016

Tom Arnold says that the Trump Apprentice outtake tapes were recorded well before anyone thought Donald would end up anywhere near the White House. When the ex-husband of Roseanne Barr first came forward and spoke of having possession of the potentially damning tapes, it was during an interview on The Dori Monson Show. During the broadcast, Arnold admitted that he “can’t stand” Trump, but that putting the tapes out there would be a legal nightmare and was unlikely to happen.

@serpilcr @YouCowardlyLion PLAY THE TAPES! (Unless he did and I missed it.) — reDQlus (@reDQlus) December 22, 2016

@trustnopizza it is more dangerous to not release than to do so you have american on your side — jack wells (@whamkins) December 26, 2016

Hunter Walker @YahooNews calls after "being in touch with people from Trump Campaign about defamation suit" trying 2 scare me? I'm from Iowa https://t.co/ReMAvU5iQu — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 22, 2016

Arnold also had a response to those people who have criticized him for not releasing the N-word-riddled Trump Apprentice outtakes before the election. According to Tom, he doesn’t think that people would have voted any differently if they had seen the tapes and that seeing Trump speak so freely might have made more people vote for him.

“I think if the people that like him saw him saying the N-word, he’s sitting matter-of-factly in front of there has to be 30 people there, and he’s matter-of-factly saying all of this stuff. So I think they would have liked him more, the people. For being politically incorrect.”

Now, it appears that Tom Arnold may be having a change of heart when it comes to releasing the Trump Apprentice tapes. As Mediate reports, Arnold took to Twitter to outline his reasons for not releasing the tapes yet. In a multi-tweet tirade, he aired his grievances with Trump and talked the N-word tapes for all the world to see.

1. I'm going 2 explain cause I know U rode Trump's butt for the 5 yrs it took him 2 confirm Obama's legitimacy. I received tape via program https://t.co/scvnHYpEuV — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

2. Used in our biz 2 prevent piracy. Had a limited time password. When I received no one thought Trump would be Pres. When it became real https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

3. People got scared. Can't blame them. Me & my fam get threatened by Alt Right nuts a lot plus only Billy Bush's career was hurt by "grab https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

4. Her by the pussy" tape. Normally I don't think a persons private life should affect job. Didn't say anything about Natl Enquirer paying https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

5. Off Trumps playmate girlfriends. Plus he'd always been nice to me but he became a bully. John McCain's POW heroism, Cruz's dad killing https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

6. JFK Etc. Not the guy I knew & he was stoking racism. Lying. Basically saying anything to get elected contradicting himself. Then the https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

7. Russian hack happened. That and him lying about releasing his taxes. I knew he'd spoken to Putin 2013 in Moscow during Miss Universe https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

8. Contest from NBC guy that was with him. I shot a movie "produced" by one of his bus partners & Putin pal. Very chatty. This was 2015 so https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

9. Of course he didn't think he was telling tales about what happened in 2013 to a US President. You have to see his taxes. These tapes https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

10. Are disgusting but not illegal. I'm not going to out the little guy but I personally confronted 7 powerful Hollywood people who have https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

11. Everything. They hate me now. Terrible career move but I believe if Russia has something they can blackmail our president with its worth https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

12. The risk to me. Plus I'm a 57 year old father of 1 & 3 yr olds. I want to do all I can so there's a safe America for them. Call me & I https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

13. Will give you the names of the 7 big shots and you can risk your livelihood and confront them too. All will be reviewed soon. Smart https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

14. Watergate level journalists are ontop of this. https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

According to Tom Arnold, he faced the wrath of the Trump transition team after telling the world that he has the Trump Apprentice tapes. He claims that he was contacted by the Trump team and threatened with a lawsuit based on the statements he’d regarding the outtake tapes while speaking on the radio show. The Trump team hasn’t confirmed that Arnold was called.

In response to that alleged badgering and the threat of a lawsuit, Tom Arnold tweeted that it was “on.” During his Twitter rant, Arnold also hit on Trump’s controversial relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump’s never-released tax returns.

Wife told me there's house line VM from Trump Camp about defamation suit so it's on! Open Apprentice vaults 4 discovery! Miss Universe too!! — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 21, 2016

Finally, Tom claimed that “Watergate level journalists are on top of this,” with “this” presumably being the Trump Apprentice tapes. Could his tweetfest mean that Tom Arnold is one step closer to exposing Trump’s Apprentice outtakes to the world?

