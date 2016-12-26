tom arnold trump
Tom Arnold On Trump N-Word Tapes: ‘Watergate Level Journalists’ Are Reviewing Controversial ‘Apprentice’ Footage [Video]

Tom Arnold recently interjected himself into the historic level of controversy surrounding President-elect Donald Trump. Over the course of the Trump campaign, the former reality TV star’s television past came back to haunt him when an old Access Hollywood “hot mic” conversation with Billy Bush was leaked to the press. In the tape, which featured video and audio, Donald Trump can be heard making sexually derogatory remarks about women.

In the recording, Trump boasts of kissing beautiful women because he wants to and he’s rich. He also famously claimed that he could “grab them by the p***y” if he wanted to, and for the same reason.

“Grab them by the p***y. You can do anything. And when you’re a star they let you do it.”

Ultimately, Billy Bush would lose his job over the infamous “Trump Tapes,” while Donald would go on to become the president-elect. Over the course of the so-called “p***ygate” scandal, it was revealed that other similar tapes of Donald Trump exist, including outtakes from The Apprentice that allegedly paint Trump in a very unfavorable light. Apprentice producer Mark Burnett has blocked the footage from being released through confidentiality agreements and the threat of multi-million dollar lawsuits, and the videos of Donald Trump being very un-PC still haven’t seen the light of day.

However, actor and comedian Tom Arnold recently came forward, claiming to have copies of Trump Apprentice outtakes. And according to Arnold, what he has in his possession is much more offensive than what cost Billy Bush his job. According to Tom Arnold, he has footage of President-elect Trump using the N-word and calling his own child a “r****d.”

“I have the outtakes to ‘The Apprentice’ where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever. I have that.

“It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a r****d, just being so mean to his own children. Oh, this is so funny, this is this guy.”

Tom Arnold says that the Trump Apprentice outtake tapes were recorded well before anyone thought Donald would end up anywhere near the White House. When the ex-husband of Roseanne Barr first came forward and spoke of having possession of the potentially damning tapes, it was during an interview on The Dori Monson Show. During the broadcast, Arnold admitted that he “can’t stand” Trump, but that putting the tapes out there would be a legal nightmare and was unlikely to happen.

Arnold also had a response to those people who have criticized him for not releasing the N-word-riddled Trump Apprentice outtakes before the election. According to Tom, he doesn’t think that people would have voted any differently if they had seen the tapes and that seeing Trump speak so freely might have made more people vote for him.

“I think if the people that like him saw him saying the N-word, he’s sitting matter-of-factly in front of there has to be 30 people there, and he’s matter-of-factly saying all of this stuff. So I think they would have liked him more, the people. For being politically incorrect.”

Now, it appears that Tom Arnold may be having a change of heart when it comes to releasing the Trump Apprentice tapes. As Mediate reports, Arnold took to Twitter to outline his reasons for not releasing the tapes yet. In a multi-tweet tirade, he aired his grievances with Trump and talked the N-word tapes for all the world to see.

According to Tom Arnold, he faced the wrath of the Trump transition team after telling the world that he has the Trump Apprentice tapes. He claims that he was contacted by the Trump team and threatened with a lawsuit based on the statements he’d regarding the outtake tapes while speaking on the radio show. The Trump team hasn’t confirmed that Arnold was called.

In response to that alleged badgering and the threat of a lawsuit, Tom Arnold tweeted that it was “on.” During his Twitter rant, Arnold also hit on Trump’s controversial relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump’s never-released tax returns.

Finally, Tom claimed that “Watergate level journalists are on top of this,” with “this” presumably being the Trump Apprentice tapes. Could his tweetfest mean that Tom Arnold is one step closer to exposing Trump’s Apprentice outtakes to the world?

What do you think? Should Tom Arnold make the controversial Trump tapes public, or is it too little too late?

