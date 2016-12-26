Dorit Kemsley Reveals She Feels Like She Is Misunderstood By Erika Girardi

Dorit Kemsley is new to this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sometimes it is hard to fit in with this group of women, and Dorit is having trouble with Erika Girardi. Now, Dorit is speaking out, and she actually feels like she is misunderstood by Erika. It will be interesting to see if these two can ever become friends.

All About the Tea shared what Dorit had to say about the way Erika feels about her. Dorit has been enjoying spending time with Lisa Vanderpump, and these two get along well. She recently went shopping with Lisa to help her pick out something for Ken’s birthday. Dorit adores Lisa, and these two have been able to make things work as friends.

One thing that some of the women don’t agree with is the way that Dorit Kemsley has more than one nanny, but she doesn’t see the problem with it at all. Dorit says that she does what is best for her children, but she really does appreciate having all of the help around. She doesn’t have any family nearby, so she uses the nannies to help her out. Some people use family, but Dorit doesn’t have that option.

Dorit Kemsley’s daughter wears a helmet, but this is because she favors one side of her head when she sleeps. She is doing what is best for her and fixing it. Her son has a speech issue, but they took him to therapy. Dorit is obviously very focused on being a great mom.

Now, the big issue this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the fact that Erika Girardi recently went out looking great, but she left the panties at home. Dorit certainly thinks she looked great, but the lack of panties was something everyone was shocked by. Dorit feels like Erika just doesn’t quite get her and snaps at her and PK for no reason all the time. Dorit Kemsley also thinks that Erika is a bit guarded sometimes. It is going to be interesting to see if these two can ever work through their differences.

Reality Tea shared that Lisa Vanderpump thinks that if Erika Girardi had used a bit of humor in the situation, then it might have gone over better with everyone. Lisa actually shared in her blog that Dorit Kemsley was one of the big reasons she decided to return to the show this season.

“After last season it was extraordinarily difficult to come back into this group, but it was made much easier by the addition of Dorit…Dorit is most definitely a friend who I can have a giggle with, talking about Harrison being a mop, laughing about the rubber, pepper spray comments, harmless self-deprecating remarks without any boundaries, just enjoyable moments that friends can indulge in. In a world that is so troubled, in times where chaos is so prevalent everywhere we look, it is an essential part of my life to have humorous banter and be secure by the fact that each time you turn away, there is not a blade inserted between your shoulders.”

Lisa feels like Erika didn’t mean to show off the fact that she didn’t have on any panties. Lisa really thinks that if she would have laughed it off, then everyone would have taken the situation better. Unfortunately, that wasn’t how it went down.

Do you think that Erika Girardi just doesn’t understand Dorit Kemsley? Do you think that these two will ever become friends? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Monday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]