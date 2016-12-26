NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic A Trade Match For Sacramento Kings’ Rudy Gay

Could the Miami Heat be open to trading Goran Dragic? The point guard of the Miami Heat could be available in the right deal, according to several NBA trade rumors that have floated around over the past few weeks.

Dealing the 30-year-old Dragic could either be a way for the Miami Heat to put their rebuilding on a fast track or one method of acquiring a budding player to plug in with the young Heat team.

One of the NBA trade rumors that reached the surface was Yahoo Sports’ report that Goran Dragic was receptive to being dealt to another team. Playing for the Heat for the past two seasons has provided some ups and downs.

Dragic was brought in to be one of the final pieces to a championship puzzle. Less than two years later he is the starter on a Heat team that is in danger of missing the playoffs.

Dragic has since denied that he was opened to a trade in a Sun-Sentinel report.

“I feel comfortable in Miami. I feel great. We have a young team. I really got connected with the young guys, and I feel young, too, with them, and I would like to stay here.”

Dragic went as far as suggesting that he was unaware of the Yahoo Sports’ story. Almost sounding blindsided from it.

“The truth is I didn’t even know that the report came out. So that was the first time that I heard about that. I feel bad because I reacted like that. But it’s just those things that, if that came from me, then I would understand. But if it’s a lie…”

The Heat are just not in the position to be part of a postseason run and can benefit from angling for a better draft pick. To somewhat guarantee that, trading Goran Dragic would be a good idea for the Heat.

With that in mind, would the player for player swap between the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings work?

Goran Dragic for Rudy Gay trade would make all the sense in the world.

The Kings, unlike the Heat, would benefit greatly from a playoff appearance. Even if they were to get swept in the first round by the Golden State Warriors, making the playoffs helps. It would show signs of growth if the Kings somehow get in. An upgrade at point guard can get the job done.

A deal with the Miami Heat can be made if both parties can agree on the terms of a trade. Would a Goran Dragic for Rudy Gay swap make sense? In a word, yes, although it is likely that the Kings would have to add a secondary piece in the deal for it to take place. Center Willie Cauley-Stein or point guard Darren Collison may have to be included.

It was reported by Basketball Insiders that the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings originally discussed a three-player trade of Goran Dragic for Rudy Gay and Darren Collison. Those talks took place in October. Revisiting those talks could happen, albeit with a couple of additional names being thrown in.

Will the Miami Heat trade Goran Dragic? To get a jumpstart on the offseason, it is looking likely. Will the Sacramento Kings be involved? There is a perfect deal that could be had for both the Heat and Kings.

[Featured Image by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images]