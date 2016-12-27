Kylie Jenner Jumps Ship: Flaunts Bodacious Bottom In Jeans Competing With Kardashian Line [Opinion]

Kylie Jenner has spread more than just her wings while modeling a pair of jeans that don’t have the Kardashian label on them. Her bottom has also spread out a bit more than what many fans remember. Kylie’s rear-end has been featured in headlines lately because it appears to have taken on a larger and more shapely form. Today her hindquarters are trending because she might spawn some feather-ruffling between family members after they get a gander at what she is wearing to accentuate her backside.

According to the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner is absolutely styling in a pair of jeans that are a rival brand to Khloe Kardashian’s line of jeans. That can’t be good for the rhythm of the Kardashian-Jenner brood. Kendall and Kylie Jenner are the half-sisters of Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, as they all share the same biological mom, Kris Jenner, but they have two different dads.

Kyle and Kendall Jenner are more than a decade younger than the famous Kardashian trio, but they are following in their older sisters’ footsteps when it comes to fame and fashion. Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney have always had a sense of loyalty to each other as sisters, but has that also passed down the line to little sister Kylie? As seen on Instagram, Kylie is promoting a pair of cut-price jeans from the Fashion Nova line, which cost just under $35. The jeans may be economical to purchase, but they make Kylie look like a million dollars the way they form-fit the 19-year-old. “Good American” jeans, which is the line Khloe owns, are a bit more pricey. You can buy four pair of the jeans Kylie is sporting for the price of one pair of Khloe’s.

People Magazine did a review recently on Khloe’s jean line and they were wowed by what she had to offer. Her jeans are designed to “celebrate real women’s curves.” As you can see in the Instagram post above, Kylie’s jeans are not only celebrating the curves, but they are also accentuating them. The only difference between the two brands is that it will cost you about $169 to celebrate your curves in Khloe’s jeans. This is what People Magazine quoted for the price of Khloe’s “Good Legs” Crop Skinny Jeans. Kylie is pictured wearing jeans that will let you celebrate those curves for only a fraction of that price.

Khloe is seen on Instagram in a similar pose in her jeans as the Instagram post Kylie offered today wearing the Fashion Nova label. She too is sitting with her back faced to the camera to accentuate that Kardashian rear-end. Her jeans accentuate her tiny waist and spread out to form-fit her ample backside, as seen in the post below.

The Daily Mail suggests Kylie might “find herself facing the wrath of her sister Khloe,” along with one of the newest family members, Kanye West, for promoting the Fashion Nova line. The jeans that Kylie promotes from Fashion Nova look very similar to Khloe’s line. Kylie has already had a falling out with Kanye after she picked up a deal with Puma this year, which is a competitor of Adidas, Kanye’s affiliated brand.

Fashion Nova sells a pair of Perspex heels that are extremely similar to Kanye’s Yeezy Season 2 Lucite heeled sandals. This is another item that sells for under $35 by Fashion Nova, but Kanye’s brand will have you dipping deeper into your wallet as they come with a price tag of just under $500. Kylie was seen in a pair of Khloe’s line of jeans not too long ago, but it looks as if she’s jumped ship today.

In her Instagram post promoting the Fashion Nova jeans, Kylie’s pose leaves the viewer no choice where to look. Your eyes are drawn to her “seemingly-impossible proportions,” cites the Daily Mail. This is not the only attire that Kylie has donned lately that seems to highlight the size of her derriere.

Rumors of Kylie getting a Brazilian butt lift are swirling around online, while others are guessing she’s had butt implants. Some fans suggest her newly shaped bottom is not created by something as permanent as surgery. They believe what you are seeing fill-out Kylie’s backside is nothing more than simple butt padding. So is it padding she’s sporting under her various apparel lately or did she get some help from a surgeon with a scalpel in hand?

The questions about butt implants is nothing new when it comes to Kylie, she was fighting off the same accusations back in October when she said it is “chunkiness” you are seeing from her gaining a little weight. Kim Kardashian has made the fuller backside a style that many women strive for today. Could it be that Kylie, who shares some of the same DNA as her sister Kim, is just blooming into her Kardashian-style backside naturally as she gets older?

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP]