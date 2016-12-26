World War 3 News: China Prepares For WW3, Could Confirm Nostradamus 2017 Predictions

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

For some months, the harbingers of doom have been predicting World War 3. Many have claimed that President-elect Donald Trump could precipitate World War 3 through his bombastic disregard for political niceties. Trump will be the president that no one thought we would have. Trump capped a year of political upheaval when he won the presidency, and he has already managed to upset the Chinese. It was widely reported, including by the Guardian, that Trump managed to upset the Chinese leadership when he took a telephone call from the leader of Taiwan.

The Chinese see Taiwan as a part of China and Trump’s actions as a diplomatic gaffe. Of course, Trump made things even worse with a series of Twitter outbursts. It is this sort of posturing that many feel could lead us into World War 3. While the official Chinese response to Trump’s error was measured and diplomatic, the Chinese state media have been less measured.

An editorial in the English-language version in the Global Times slammed Trump’s lack of diplomacy and indicated that he could stumble blindly into World War 3.

“Trump’s reckless remarks against a major power show his lack of experience in diplomacy. He may have overestimated the power of the US. He may have already been obsessed with the power he is about to have a grip on, and wishes the whole world should follow his lead. He may also believe that if China, the biggest power after the US, is awed by Washington, it will solve all other problems. “No matter what Trump thinks, China must be determined to upset his unreasonable requests at his early time in office, and fight back if his moves harm China’s interests, regardless of the consequences to the dynamics of the Sino-US relationship. If China behaves soft-heartedly for the greater good of the bilateral ties, it will only embolden Trump to be more aggressive. “Trump’s China-bashing tweet is just a cover for his real intent, which is to treat China as a fat lamb and cut a piece of meat off it.”

The problem between Taiwan and China goes back many years. China insists that the island is part of China, while Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign nation. The situation has almost led to war on several occasions and U.S. interference in the politics of China could easily lead to World War 3. Anonymous News even claims that China has ordered its citizens to prepare for World War 3.

The Express reports today that WW3 tensions have risen even higher as China has sent a battle fleet to Taiwan. China’s sole aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, and another five warships are part of the battle fleet that passed south of Taiwan in the early hours of this morning. The U.S. has also been strengthening its presence in the region, raising the specter of World War 3 being started by accident.

The Express report claims that the Chinese fleet may well head for the Eastern Pacific, and could even turn up off U.S. shores, this would raise WW3 tensions even higher.

Where Does This Leave Russia And World War 3?

While Trump may have upset China, the current administration continues to upset Russia. It was recently reported in the Inquisitr that President Obama upset Russian leader Vladimir Putin when he threatened the Russians with a cyber-war. Again, one wrong move could spark World War 3.

The New Yorker claims that the U.S. could easily stumble into World War 3 by total accident. They claim that the aging control system for U.S. nuclear weapons has sounded false alarms that have brought the world to the brink of World War 3 on at least two occasions.

The risk of an accidental nuclear holocaust is raised higher still when people like John McCain describe Putin as “a thug, a bully, and a murderer.” This at a time when Donald Trump seems to have indicated the rebooting of the nuclear arms race. Putin and Trump are equally bombastic, and that simple fact could easily lead to World War 3.

Is World War 3 Really Part Of Nostradamus’ 2017 Predictions?

The Express claims that Nostradamus has predicted World War 3 in 2017. Followers of the 16th-century philosopher claim that he predicted many historical events, including 9/11, the rise of Hitler, and Donald Trump’s presidential victory. The most terrifying of the alleged prophecies is a “Hot War” over global warming and diminishing resources, with the greatest threats said to be biological warfare and terrorism.

Many people claim that the philosopher’s predictions point to World War 3. The problem is that Nostradamus’ 2017 predictions are totally open to interpretation. While his fans claim Nostradamus correctly predicted hundreds of world events, others claim that his words are so open to interpretation that they could be made to fit virtually anything.

We do live in tense times, but World War 3 is much more likely to be caused by a diplomatic incident between the U.S., China, and Russia, regardless of Nostradamus’ 2017 predictions.

[Featured Image by Guang Niu/Pool/Getty Images]