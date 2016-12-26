Kim Zolciak Teases Her Return To ‘RHOA’! Plus, Inside Her Feud With Sheree Whitfield

Kim Zolciak might be headed back to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Don’t Be Tardy mom just dropped a major tease about returning to the show this season. What about her feud with RHOA star Sheree Whitfield?

Radar Online reports that Zolciak talked about returning during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. The topic came up when a fan asked Zolciak if a RHOA cameo is in the works.

“I love doing Don’t Be Tardy,” Zolciak said. “I love Sheree, I really like Cynthia. I don’t know.”

Zolciak has a complicated history with Whitfield. Despite an epic fight prior to Zolciak’s exit, Radar Online reports the RHOA alum is confident they can patch things up.

“Sheree’s really awesome,” she shared. “Sheree and I had that one wig pulling situation, but Sheree and I have known each other for 14 years, and she’s a pretty good person. And she introduced me to my husband. So I might go back and get her a man. We’ll see. I’m not opposed to it.”

Zolciak was introduced to her current husband, Kroy Biermann, during a 2010 charity party in Atlanta. Their introduction was featured as part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The couple eventually landed their very own spin-off, though their marriage has undergone a rough patch over the past year.

According to Reality Tea, Zolciak also dished on how she loves to embarrass her kids. “Every day, I honk my horn at their school,” she admitted. “I’m cranking Adele.”

Zolciak went on to reveal that she fell for her husband after checking out his backside. She also recently binge watched Married At First Sight and just purchased a new Gucci bag. The answers were part of a rapid-fire question session.

Speaking of Zolciak’s children, Daily Mail reports that Zolciak’s older daughter, Brielle, is practically her twin. The reality star recently shared a flashback photo of herself at Brielle’s age and there is a striking resemblance.

“At one of my dance recitals I was around 16 here!” Zolciak wrote alongside the photo. “I’m the far right btw. My mom always beat my face soooo good!”

Meanwhile, Kim Zolciak has yet to officially confirm her return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Despite the lack of confirmation, there is some evidence that Zolciak will make a cameo or two this season.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Zolciak was spotted at a party at Whitfield’s house while cameras were rolling. Cynthia Bailey first revealed that Zolciak attended the party a few months back.

Zolciak’s return follows NeNe Leakes’ final appearance on the show last year. Leakes was expected to make another cameo in the coming season but surprised fans by refusing to return full-time. The network reportedly failed to make a deal with Leakes and contacted Zolciak as a backup option.

Zolciak was on the show from Season 1 until Season 5, when she abruptly left after a huge blowout fight with Bailey, Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Phaedra Parks. Whitfield also departed but returned last year.

Zolciak has been starring in her own reality show since leaving RHOA. If Zolciak returns to the reality show, she’ll certainly bring a lot of drama to the show, especially when it comes to her family life.

Along with rumors of marital woes, Zolciak has been criticized over how she raises her children. This includes allowing her daughters to get lip injections and other reported surgeries. Of course, Zolciak has undergone a lot of plastic surgery herself, so it comes as little surprise that her daughters are following in her footsteps.

Season 9 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently underway.

Tell us! Would you like to see Kim Zolciak come back to RHOA fulltime? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]