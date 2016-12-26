A Christmas Eve Miracle: Nick And Vanessa Lachey Welcome Third Baby

Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcomed their third child, a boy, on Christmas Eve. Vanessa shared the first photo on Instagram Monday morning and said it was a Christmas miracle as the baby boy was delivered early.

“It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve.”

The couple, who are also parents to son Camden and daughter Brooklyn, named their new baby Phoenix Robert. The photo 36-year-old Vanessa posted shows the newborn’s tiny hand resting upon her fingers as she wears a simple diamond wedding band.

It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5 A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:15am PST

Us Weekly reported on Nick and Vanessa’s newest addition, saying the couple announced they were expecting back in September. Vanessa posted a family photo to Instagram several months ago announcing they moved into a new “crib” and would now need a new “crib” as well.

“We got a new crib! Now we need a new crib!”

???????????????????????????????????????????? #LacheyPartyOf5… and Wookie! ❤️ A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Sep 2, 2016 at 9:27am PDT

She also included the due date, which was supposed to be spring 2017. This means little Phoenix arrived a few months early as spring doesn’t start until March. Fans took to Instagram to congratulate Nick and Vanessa on the arrival of their baby.

“How beautiful! Congratulations on sweet Christmas miracle!”

While there’s no word yet on if little Phoenix is home already, Vanessa had discussed introducing Brooklyn to her older brother when she was born two years ago, according to the Us Weekly article.

“When I introduced Camden to Brooklyn, I had my doctor give me some tips. I had Camden give a gift to Brooklyn — we laid out three stuffed animals, we said, ‘Which one do you want to pick for Brooklyn?’ He goes, ‘That one, that one!’ and so he picked the little giraffe.”

Without a doubt, Nick and Vanessa will keep fans updated when it comes time to introduce Phoenix to the world. But for now, fans can relive past interviews in which the new parents talk about raising their kids. Nick told the Huffington Post that being a parent has changed his life in every possible way.

“It’s just all-encompassing. You would do anything for your children — not that you wouldn’t for your wife or someone else you love, but there’s a sense of protectiveness and responsibility that comes with your child, which you don’t feel in any other relationship. [Becoming a dad] has changed my life in every possible way.”

It seems Nick and Vanessa love being parents as they welcome their third baby into the family. Last week, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a loving photo while cuddling with both Camden and Brooklyn as she displayed her prominent baby bump. She captioned the adorable family photo with emojis representing each of her kids and a red heart to show her love.

In fact, her Instagram is full of photos of her two older children as she and Nick enjoy parenthood. Vanessa posted a cute photo of Nick holding Brooklyn on his shoulders last month with the loving caption “So in LOVE with these two!” as she expressed her feelings. It seems she and Nick truly found love as they continue to share images of their family.

Nick and Vanessa married in 2011 after the 43-year-old 98 Degrees singer ended his four-year marriage to Jessica Simpson in 2006. Vanessa rose to fame as a VJ for MTV’s Total Request Live, as well as working as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. Formerly Vanessa Minnillo, she was also crowned Miss Teen USA in 1998.

Stay tuned for more baby information as it becomes available!

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]