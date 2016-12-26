When Does ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Return? Season 6 Premiere Features Shocking Revelations

After much speculation and rumors that the show had, in fact, been canceled, fans no longer have to wonder, “when does Alaskan Bush People return?” They have their answer, and it turns out to be a lot more favorable for fans of the show than originally thought. In fact, when Alaskan Bush People does return, it plans to have a lot more drama than ever before.

People Magazine was the first to report about the return of Alaskan Bush People when they spoke, extensively, to familial patriarch Billy Brown, who emphasized that the focus, this season, will be on returning to a “self-sustaining” homestead after the original Brown homestead was decimated by bears last year. But that’s not all the drama we can expect: in addition to the homestead being repaired, the show — which will premiere on TLC on January 4, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST — will focus on the return of the oldest son, Matt, from rehab. The family has also added a few animals to their menagerie, including a cow they’ve named Sabrina. And finally, we’ll also be seeing how the family is coping with living in “the bush,” even though there has been some speculation that the life they’re leading isn’t really a “bush life,” and much of the drama has been manufactured for television.

But according to Travelers Today Magazine, there is some speculation that what we will see about the Brown family when Alaskan Bush People does return will not necessarily be good news for the family. In fact, there is still some speculation about the ratings, when the show does return.

So much of the Brown family has been exposed as, at the very least, stretching the truth. This caused a lot of controversy in the blog-osphere, especially amongst fans and journalists who questioned the validity of much of what the Browns were proposing as “fact,” that Travelers Today doesn’t believe the show — or the family — can ever recover from the damage to their reputation.

“There is a bitter truth behind Brown family. Matt and Joshua were born in Texas. Therefore, they are not completely “Bushy.” This is a fact that most fans are still unaware of. Living away from civilization is often a challenge to people when it comes to technology but this seems not to be the case in the Alaskan Bush People. Though they were born and raised in the Alaskan wilderness, it looks like they are quite advanced when it comes to technology and in using gadgets.”

Finally, according to The Bitbag, despite the controversy, there is still much for fans to tune in for when Alaskan Bush People makes its return in a few days. There are still some legal issues that the Brown family has to face when they return to the bush, and we saw glimpses of that in the previous season.

“Earlier, there was a rumor that the Alaskan Bush People has been cancelled. This because Discovery does not want the show. Now, the Alaskan Bush team has debunked the rumors by releasing the official details of season 6. In season 5, the Brown family had to face many difficulties. In between, Billy Brown and his son Joshua were also caught in a legal dispute. The judge had sentenced them to house arrest. Now Billy Brown and Joshua are expected to pay a heavy fine to the court.”

What do you think of this latest news about Alaskan Bush People?

Will you be watching Alaskan Bush People when it makes its return?

[Featured Image via Discovery Channel]