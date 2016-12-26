‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Team Uncovers What Might Be A Major Clue To The Treasure

Rick and Marty Lagina are definitely persistent and determined to do everything in their power to solve the Oak Island mystery. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts and spending millions of dollars trying to find the fabled treasure, they and their team don’t have much to show for all their research and hard work. They definitely know more than they did before, but that knowledge hasn’t led them to anything substantial, at least not yet.

Perhaps their luck is about change, The Curse of Oak Island recently posted to their Facebook page a sneak-peek video of the next episode along with a comment that says, “They’re inches away from finding what 6 people have died for.”

When the new season began, Rick stated that they have something that will “astound” viewers, and that it’s remarkable. So far, whatever it is that the team may have unearthed hasn’t been shared, but that may be about to change. On this season of The Curse of Oak Island, fans of the popular series have been patiently watching and waiting for the team to uncover something from an area known as the “Money Pit.”

In 1795, three boys found what looked like a man-made hole, and after digging down, they began to find various items such as tools, a gold chain, and a mysterious stone that read, “Forty feet below, two million pounds lie buried.” As they continued to dig, traps were sprung and the hole filled with water, cutting off the ability to explore any further.

Despite the story of the curse, for the last 220 years, the lure of finding hidden treasure brought many to the island hoping to find fame and fortune, including the Lagina brothers. Loosely based on a legend, the curse warns that seven must die before the mystery surrounding the island is solved. So far, six men have died in their search for the treasure, and the Lagina’s have been very careful to take every precaution possible so there isn’t a seventh fatality.

Working at Oak Island today #oakisland #novascotia #thecurseofoakisland #halifax #worklife

On this season of The Curse of Oak Island, Rick and Marty have used 450-tons of massive, state-of-the-art technology, tools, and heavy digging machinery to try and pinpoint where a chest full of treasure might be located. Their first major dig at the Money Pit didn’t pan out, and on the next episode titled “All The Glitters” they begin another hole nearby where a cavity was discovered. According to The Futon Critic, after a mysterious shiny gold object was seen on camera last season in the cavity, they will do their best to retrieve whatever it was that they saw.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team drains the swamp and the preview for the new episode of The Curse of Oak Island shows them pulling a large nail out of the mud, which they believe may have come from a Spanish Galleon. If this turns out to be true, then perhaps there is a possible shipwreck buried in the swamp.

The Curse of Oak Island viewers will have to wait and see if anything turns up, but it definitely gives the Lagina brothers and their team something promising to investigate. If a ship is there, maybe they will find something where the hold would have been located. Even though nothing substantial has been located yet, things are getting interesting on The Curse of Oak Island.

[Featured Image by History]