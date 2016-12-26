‘Alien: Covenant’ News: Red Band Trailer Shows Essential Scene? Cast Member Katherine Waterston Explains The Violence [Spoilers]

The disturbing and horrifying Alien: Covenant trailer released recently and with it some pretty gruesome scenes as it was a red band trailer. Fantastic Beasts cast member Katherine Waterston gave her take on the violence, and there’s also a rather notable scene of a human transforming into a horrifying creature only it appeared to be emerging from the host’s back.

“Backburster” A Valid Alien Creature?

A confirmation was made by Alien vs. Predator Galaxy that “Neomorph” was the name associated with a whole new alien entity encountering the crew of the Covenant in this new movie, according to AVP Galaxy.

A couple of months ago in October Michael Fassbender, who plays David / Walter, let slip the name “Neomorph” during a BBC interview. Could this be the very creature seen portrayed evolving in the Alien: Covenant trailer? The trailer also shows spore-like organisms going airborne with a mere footstep much like those brown puffball fungi found on forest floors in real life.

Neomorphs are touted in the Alien lore as creatures who distribute themselves in a similar fashion while entering the nostrils/ears of the hosts. They are actually the next result of the accelerant/black goo which proceeds the next stage in the formation process, according to AVP Galaxy. This very “goo” was said to alter a planet’s ecosystem, so just imagine those real life fungal puffballs crossbreeding with that of such an alien entity to form the fictional microbes that possibly developed the “aliens” from the movies we know today or perhaps a corresponding variant/Neomorphs.

The Alien: Covenant red band movie trailer features a scene where the “backburster” had spines coming out of the host’s back. The Neomorph is described emerging from their hosts in a similar fashion and that this, along with the Fassbender BBC slip-up, could further strengthen the rumors into being more valid regarding the alien threat to the crew of the Covenant.

Violence Described

Cast member Katherine Waterston, who plays Daniels in Alien: Covenant, talks about violence in the flick in a report by Heroic Hollywood. Of course, the Aliens franchise has always been known to be violent since the first Alien movie and thus how would this be any different?

“It’s freaky. It’s definitely scary. I think people can handle it but it’s going to be a thrill. I don’t think it’s going to destroy anybody’s lives or anything but it is definitely scary. There’s levity in it, too, and wonderful interpersonal dynamics and stuff. That was something that was so great about the original film. You really felt you knew these people and that they were specific and lovely and sad to see them go.”

It’s probably good to know to expect some levity was added to it, which makes the characters show a humanistic side. It’s interesting to note that even Waterston acknowledged the nostalgia of the original movie and the connection she has made with the original Weylan crew.

Although the Alien franchise may have a step up when it comes to violence of a disturbing nature compared to other sci-fi/horror movies. If you think about it, the creatures’ entire reproductive process is violent or disturbing depending on the stage of development. The idea of having an alien egg laid in your body leads up to the imaginative and flesh destructive result.

Alien: Covenant is the second of three movies of the prequel trilogy that connects the the original 1979 flick. David is the sole survivor of the Prometheus from the first prequel movie. David is a synthetic non-human, so it’ll be interesting how his longevity may work for him as he rejoins humans once again.

Alien: Covenant debuts come May 19, 2017, and is directed by Ridley Scott with story by Jack Paglen and Michael Green. The screenplay is by John Logan. The red band trailer has already been released and delves into the darkness of the prequel sequel.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]