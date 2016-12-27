NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Eye DeMarcus Cousins, May Need To Part With D’Angelo Russell In Trade

NBA rumors are swirling that the Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing a possible trade for DeMarcus Cousins to shore up the center position for the long-term.

Multiple NBA rumors have suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers are willing to part with significant players in order to obtain the impact player from the Sacramento Kings. Forbes is the latest media outlet to offer Lakers fans hope that Los Angeles could land DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings, according to a recent report. To acquire DeMarcus Cousins, the article suggested the Sacramento Kings would ask for D’Angelo Russell as part of the return package.

“Cousins has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers for quite some time and the Lakers could give the Kings perhaps the best return on a trade. Sacramento would be wise to pry D’Angelo Russell from Los Angeles in any return and then focus on building around him. The Lakers may be too giddy with the thoughts of Cousins and Brandon Ingram manning the paint to pass up on this deal.”

The Los Angeles Lakers currently have a center under a long-term deal after inking Timofey Mozgov this off-season to a four-year, $64 million contract. While Timofey Mozgov has produced for the Los Angeles Lakers, his 8.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest are no match for what DeMarcus Cousins is producing for the Sacramento Kings. Currently, DeMarcus Cousins is scoring 29.1 points per outing to go with 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks each game this season.

The reason DeMarcus Cousins has yet to leave the Sacramento Kings for the Los Angeles Lakers — or any other team, for that matter — is the return package for the impact center. Basketball Insiders‘ Steve Kyler reported that while the Sacramento Kings have listened to offers for DeMarcus Cousins, the trade package in return has lacked the value for such an impact player.

“The Kings have listened over the last year to what has come in regarding offers and ideas, and while there are a few teams that would unload a lot to get Cousins for the next year and six months, none of it is equal value for what Cousins is to the Kings right now.”

Basketball Insiders suggested that the Sacramento Kings would ask for D’Angelo Russell as part of any deal. The second-year player out of Ohio State has had a decent start to the season, scoring 15.0 points per game, while chipping in 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds each night.

While D’Angelo Russell would offer a slight upgrade at the point guard position over Darren Collison (12.2 points, 4.4 assists per game), the reason Sacramento would target the Los Angeles Lakers point guard is the security that D’Angelo Russell can provide. While Darren Collison and back-up Ty Lawson can walk away next off-season as free agents, D’Angelo Russell has multiple years remaining on his team-friendly rookie contract.

Another reason the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to get this deal done is the Sacramento Kings are still interested in finding a way to make things work with DeMarcus Cousins. ESPN is reporting another of the many NBA trade rumors, suggesting that DeMarcus Cousins and fellow University of Kentucky standout Brandon Knight could be teammates with the Sacramento Kings, according to the report.

“I know that Sacramento has been talking to Phoenix about Brandon Knight since the summer. Will that ultimately get done? I don’t know, but it’s out there.”

DeMarcus Cousins isn’t the only Sacramento Kings player who may have a new team before the February 23 trade deadline, according to the Inquisitr. Rudy Gay is currently the subject of several NBA rumors suggesting that he could be dealt to the Orlando Magic, possibly in exchange for Nikola Vucevic. Fan favorite Omri Casspi is also pursuing a trade, as the veteran forward is looking for more playing time with another team.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]