George Michael Cause Of Death Revealed: Did Weight Gain Contribute To Early Death?

George Michael’s cause of death has been revealed by his manager after news of his untimely passing was reported on Christmas Day. According to TMZ, George Micheal suffered heart failure and passed away at age 53.

The singer was expected to attend midnight mass on Christmas — something that was a tradition for him — but he didn’t show. Sources say that George Michael died in his sleep in the middle of the night.

New photos posted by TMZ show George Michael looking overweight, clearly having put on some pounds in recent months. The site reports that he was “reclusive and struggling with his weight” before he died. He was “rarely seen out” over the past few months.

George Michael’s cause of death was surprising to his millions of fans, mainly because he was so young. However, his weight could have played a significant part in his death. According to the American Heart Association, anyone can develop heart failure.

“Heart failure is more likely to happen as we age, but anyone can develop heart failure, which is a serious, long-term (chronic) condition. But you can live a full and active life with the right medical treatment and the attention you pay to your lifestyle.”

Since George Michael’s cause of death has been revealed, fans have been stopping by his Oxfordshire home in Goring, England, leaving bouquets of flowers, hand-written notes, candles, and other things. According to People Magazine, millions of fans have been posting heartfelt tributes on social media as well.

George Michael’s publicist released the following statement, requesting privacy for the family during this incredibly difficult time.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow released the following statement.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of two-time GRAMMY Award recipient George Michael. During an influential career that spanned nearly four decades, George became one of the most beloved pop craftsmen and respected entertainers. From the enormous success he achieved with pop duo Wham! to his influential solo career, his extraordinary talent had a profound impact on countless entertainers worldwide, and his creative contributions will live on forever. We have lost a cherished artist and our sincerest condolences go out to George’s family, friends, and musical collaborators. He will be missed.”

George Michael’s cause of death will ultimately be confirmed following an autopsy. It is unknown if a toxicology report will be done. Various media outlets have reported that there was nothing suspicious about George Michael’s death. Despite rumors of drug overdose, those closest to the singer are adamant about what happened to him — he died of natural causes.

According to Yahoo! News, George Michael struggled with drugs in the past. He has also had quite a few run-ins with the law. He was previously arrested on drug charges and lewd behavior. It did seem, however, that he had gotten his life back on track in recent years.

His recent weight gain does seem concerning and could have put additional strain on his heart.

George Michael will undoubtedly be missed by his millions of fans. His music, of course, will live on forever. His songs have been getting tons of play on iTunes and Spotify since this tragic news was first reported.

[Featured Image by Paul Kane/Getty Images]