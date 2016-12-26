Trump Inauguration Performers Take Note: Jackie Evancho Hits Number 1 On The Charts, Defying Celebrity Backlash Fears

Singers who fear signing up as one of Donald Trump’s inauguration performers should take note of the sole singer who’s confirmed to perform at the president-elect’s event on January 20. With a slew of A-list celebrities refusing to partake in Trump’s entertainment due to fears of a career-ending backlash, Jackie Evancho isn’t in having that problem. In fact, her star is shining brighter than ever.

According to TMZ, the America’s Got Talent runner-up has hit No. 1 on the charts with her weekly album sales quadrupling in digital downloads and retail purchases. Her Christmas album, Someday at Christmas, had to be restocked twice. Jackie Evancho is certainly benefiting from agreeing to be on the list of Trump inauguration performers.

As reported previously, Jackie Evancho will perform the “Star Spangled Banner” at Trump’s inauguration. The Radio City Rockettes have also been announced as Trump inauguration performers, which created a buzz when one of the dancers was openly opposed to appearing on stage. It was revealed immediately afterward that dancers aren’t forced to perform, and there’s a waiting list.

Jackie Evancho Says What Backlash?? Donald Trump Made Me #1! https://t.co/onFVIe0fnR — TMZ (@TMZ) December 25, 2016

As the New York Daily News pointed out, Trump detractors criticized Jackie Evancho for agreeing to perform at the inauguration, insisting that she was making a risky career move. Most musicians and entertainers in Hollywood are liberal, known for distancing themselves from conservative values. They view Donald Trump as a surefire way to kill their careers and are discouraging other performers from appearing at the inauguration.

Jackie Evancho’s Dream With Me album and her O Holy Night EP came in at No. 2 on the Billboard charts; this is the highest they’ve ever been at. Moreover, Evancho is the youngest solo artist to go platinum.

The 16-year-old star told Today that she’s “excited” about performing at the Trump inauguration and that “it’s going to be awesome.” She’s not letting the political firestorm among the A-list performers get to her. She’s on her way to becoming an even bigger star — and if Donald Trump can be her vehicle in getting there, so be it.

Booking performers for the Trump inauguration has been a challenging task for organizing officials. It was reported last week that Celine Dion and KISS also turned down appearing on stage at the inauguration. Dion has big shows scheduled in Las Vegas the same day as the inauguration, and she wasn’t willing to cancel on her fans. Gene Simmons’ wife told reporters that KISS wouldn’t perform for Donald Trump, but it was also indicated that the band has a big European tour going on at the same time.

Others declining the invitation of headlining the roster of Trump inauguration performers are Elton John and Garth Brooks.

Donald Trump has lashed out at celebrities refusing to play at his inauguration by stating that he didn’t need them to win the presidential election and doesn’t need them for the day he takes office in Washington, D.C. He made it clear that his only interest is in having the American people show up at the ceremony.

Andrea Bocelli was rumored to have backed out of the Trump inauguration due to the backlash he received over possibly performing at the ceremony. An organizer for the inauguration said Trump and Bocelli are good friends and when the classical singer offered to perform at the inauguration, Trump told him he didn’t need to.

Garth Brooks, Andrea Bocelli among celebs who will not perform at Mr. Trump’s inauguration pic.twitter.com/pqtmkuc9GX — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) December 26, 2016

With less than a month until the inauguration, performers are scarce on the roster. It’s unclear who else may brave performing at the ceremony, but time isn’t on Trump’s side. Famed music producer, David Foster, “politely and respectfully declined” organizing Trump’s inauguration music. There’s chatter that Trump’s camp is struggling to find performers willing to sing at the inauguration.

Will there be a change of heart from some A-list performers to take the stage at Donald Trump’s inauguration at the last minute?

