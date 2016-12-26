Gwen Stefani’s Sons Aren’t Clashing With Blake Shelton [Debunked]

Are Gwen Stefani’s sons fighting with Blake Shelton? The couple recently vacationed in Lake Arrowhead, and sources say the trip was anything but relaxing. Shelton supposedly clashed with Stefani’s older boys, making the weekend stay almost unbearable. Are these reports true?

According to Gossip Cop, sources claim that Shelton gets along with Stefani’s youngest boy, Apollo, but hasn’t connected with his older siblings.

“All the boys know is that since Blake came on the scene, they’ve been seeing less of their real dad [Gavin Rossdale]. They’re starting to blame Blake for the upheaval in their lives,” an insider revealed.

The country crooner has made attempts to win over Kingston and Zuma but hasn’t grown comfortable around them. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Shelton’s awkwardness with the boys is reportedly giving him second thoughts about exchanging vows.

"Kingston has told her that Blake isn't as 'cool' as Gavin. She's frustrated that the kids aren't fully accepting him yet."

Thankfully, none of these reports hold up. For starters, Stefani’s family life changed well before Shelton arrived on the scene. There’s no telling how long Stefani and Rossdale had problems, but the No Doubt alum didn’t start dating Shelton until months after the divorce. The idea that her sons blame Shelton for any of this doesn’t make sense.

Photos from the trip also contradict the reports. Shelton, Kingston, and Zuma wore matching camouflage clothes during the Lake Arrowhead outing. The young boys looked like mini-versions of the country singer, which doesn’t sit well with the fighting rumors. Not to mention that Kingston did a FaceSwap with Shelton a few months back, singing one of his songs in a hilarious Snapchat video.

To confuse things even more, Celeb Dirty Laundry also reports that Rossdale thinks Shelton is quickly replacing him as a father figure. Not only does this contradict the idea that Shelton is clashing with Kingston and Zuma, but the reports don’t have any concrete evidence to back them up. These rumors surfaced after Rossdale was seen playing with the boys at a park in Los Angeles last week.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been the subject of numerous rumors this past year. This includes reports that Stefani is currently pregnant and has already tied the knot. All of these reports have proven false as Stefani is clearly not pregnant and isn’t even engaged yet.

According to Enstarz, sources claim that Shelton is now preparing to pop the big question. Sources explained that Shelton “has been shopping up a storm” for Stefani and the kids. While the country star purchased Christmas gifts for the boys, he was allegedly spotted looking at diamond rings for Gwen.

“He basically bought everything Toys ‘R’ us sells for young boys including Minecraft, Pokémon, and Tech Deck supplies,” the insider claims. “He also likes to get the boys some good old country presents like real bows and arrows, which they shoot on his property.”

Engagement rumors started cropping up in May, but so far, Shelton and Stefani have not commented on their plans to marry. They have, however, been very open about their romance and aren’t afraid to talk about how much they mean to each other. Given their busy upcoming schedules, which include tours, promotion for their new albums, and a new season of The Voice, making time for a wedding will be difficult.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]