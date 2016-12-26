Carrie Fisher Spent Christmas In Intensive Care

According to actress Debbie Reynolds, her daughter, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, is in stable condition following her Dec. 23 heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The 60-year old actress reportedly had a cardiac arrest on a plane 15 minutes before landing, reported TMZ after two passengers tweeted about the incident.

Just past noon Pacific Standard Time, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an LAX emergency “for a patient on an inbound flight in cardiac arrest. Paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival, provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital,” said fire department spokesman Erik Scott, according to the Washington Post.

Fisher reportedly received CPR from on-board paramedics throughout the landing but was still unresponsive when officers arrived to transport her to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

NBC News reported that two officers described her condition as “not good” when she arrived at the hospital. After her transportation, United Airlines released a statement confirming that a passenger had been transported to the hospital for a medical emergency, but did not identify the passenger as Fisher specifically. “Our thoughts are with our customer at this time,” the statement read, according to the LA Times.

Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, said Friday several hours after Fisher was hospitalized, “She’s in the ICU and everybody’s praying for her. There’s nothing new from the doctors. There’s nothing new at all. … There’s no good news or bad news.”

“She’s obviously a very tough girl who’s survived many things,” he said, according to the LA Times.

“I encourage everyone to pray for her.”

Earlier rumors alleged that Todd Fisher declared that his sister was in stable condition, but he said those claims were unsubstantiated and untrue.

However, on Sunday morning, Reynolds finally tweeted that Fisher was in stable condition. “If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends, I thank you for your prayers & good wishes,” she said.

The actress, daughter of actor Eddie Fisher and known for her role as Leia Organa in the Star Wars series, has long been open about her years of cocaine abuse, struggle with weight loss, and battle with bipolar disorder. According to the Washington Post, she is considered “Hollywood Royalty” as the famed daughter of two successful actors.

Fisher had just wrapped up filming for Star Wars: Episode VIII and was touring to promote her memoir and eighth book, The Princess Diarist, in which she confirmed the long-time rumor of an affair with married co-star Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars.

Many have sent condolences and well wishes following the news of Fisher’s heart attack. Co-star Mark Hamill, who played Leia’s brother Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series, tweeted “as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love.” Actor Billy Dee Williams tweeted, “Sending my love. Please recover,” to Fisher, according to the Washington Post. Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in Star Wars, tweeted “On this Christmas Eve join me in sending prayers & light to our Princess. Carrie, The world is rooting for you my friend. We love you!”

CNBC published an article headlined “Social media says 2016 can’t have Carrie Fisher, too,” in reference to numerous celebrity deaths throughout the year, which has seen the loss of Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy, Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin, popstar David Bowie, Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman, popstar George Michael, popstar Prince, boxer Muhammad Ali, composer Leonard Cohen, Willy Wonka actor Gene Wilder, golfer Arnold Palmer, Brady Bunch actress Florence Henderson, and more.

