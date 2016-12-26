WWE Rumors: Has The Real Reason For Roman Reigns’ Battle With Braun Strowman Been Revealed?

With the talk now beginning about the upcoming WrestleMania 33 match, the latest WWE rumors, of course, surround the upcoming fight between United States Champion Roman Reigns and former Wyatt family member Braun Strowman. With so much controversy surrounding this match, could it be that the real reason is being obscured from our view?

That’s the word from Yibada, whose latest round of WWE rumors suggest that they know the real reason behind the Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman battle: Braun Strowman eventually wants to take the United States title from Roman Reigns. But there’s more to the story than that: WWE creative would like to give the Universal title to Reigns.

As it stands right now, Kevin Owens is the Universal champion, and a few different match-ups have done nothing to change Owens’ standing. But now, of course, WWE creative wants to change that, and according to Yibada, the only way they can do that is to give Strowman Reigns’ title and to give Reigns Owens’ title.

But the question still remains: what will Owens do for a storyline if indeed this is the way things are going?

That moment when we find out that roman reigns and rusev are best pals. Awww. #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/VOYgX9ybYu — Roman Reigns (@Wwe_RomanReign) December 23, 2016

According to Fox News’ latest round of WWE rumors, we’re going to be seeing more of a Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman feud as time goes on. Many people, according to Fox News, are disappointed with Raw’s continuous use of the same four performers — Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on one side, and Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho on another — that they have to start incorporating other people into their lineup. That’s where Braun Strowman comes in; he offers a different “flavor” to the stereotypical lineup that seems to have been played to death in the Raw roster.

“So last week was a nice change of pace, and it has us all wondering what’s next. Was last week a one-off, or is Strowman going to continue to wreak havoc on the biggest names of the Raw roster until he gets what he wants? Or, could Strowman actually end up slowly inserting himself into the title picture?”

In fact, many of the predictions about tonight’s Raw match don’t focus on Owens, Reigns, Rollins and/or Owens. Rather, they focus on newcomers like Enzo and Cass, and they’re even speculating that tonight will see the most-anticipated debut of Emmalina!

So, what can we expect to happen tonight on Raw? According to the latest round of WWE rumors from Bleacher Report, Braun Strowman is, literally, like a beast just let out of his cage, and he’s on the hunt for revenge. After all these years of being ignored by the executives and sidelined by the Wyatt family, Strowman is ready to strike out on his own. But there’s just one person standing between Strowman and his quest for the top: Neville. They’re literally on a collision course with one another, and tonight just may be the night that they face off against one another.

Unfortunately, there is one person Raw fans definitely won’t see: Mick Foley. According to the same outlet, Mick Foley will not be appearing in any more Raw programming for the rest of the year. It’s unclear if he’ll be returning right after the new year, but it is clear that we won’t be seeing him tonight.

What do you think of the latest round of WWE rumors? Leave your thoughts about the latest WWE rumors in the comments below.

[Featured Image by WWE]