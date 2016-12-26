‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dylan’s Exit Brings Surprises, Gloria Learns A Juicy Scoop, And Reed Arrives With A Plan

Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead during the month of January on the CBS soap opera. Dylan’s (Steve Burton) exit will bring surprises and an open door for Steve Burton to return later in the year. Gloria (Judith Chapman) learns a juicy scoop, and it could lead two huge bombshells coming out. Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) arrives in Genoa City unannounced and turns Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) life upside down. Neil (Kristoff St. John) focuses on his family in 2017 and vows to be there for his children, which is a good thing because both their marriages are on the rocks. It looks like a great month ahead on The Young and the Restless.

@joshuamorrowyr and everyone at #YR wish you and yours a happy holiday season! A video posted by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

Nick And Chelsea Struggle To See Eye To Eye

According to the January 2 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will struggle to make it as a couple. Chelsea is still grieving Adam’s (Justin Hartley) death and isn’t ready to move on to another relationship. Nick is lonely but focuses on raising Christian without Sage (Kelly Sullivan). Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea keeps her distance to protect Nick from finding out the truth about Christian’s paternity. Secrets and misunderstandings about their feelings for each other will create issues in their friendship in January.

#YR Nick and Chelsea looking like a happy family… pic.twitter.com/MTSVApJh0p — L E N E (@l3nee91) November 24, 2016

Dylan Leaves Genoa City With A Splash

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Dylan will struggle to move past losing Sully/Christian. They will try to piece together their marriage, but it remains fractured by Sharon’s lies and secrets. Dylan adores Sharon and wants to build a life with her, but he can’t deny that she hurt him deeply. The loss of yet another son puts Dylan on the road to another breakdown. Dylan’s exit will bring many surprises and will showcase the talent of both Steve Burton and Sharon Case.

Victoria’s Life Will Turned Upside Down By A Teenage Son

According to Serial Scoop, Reed will come to Genoa City on Thursday, December 29. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria’s 15-year-old son arrives to ask his mom if he can move in with her. Of course, this will be great news for Victoria, but for Reed to move in, she has to get J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) to agree since he has full custody of the child. Reed assured Victoria that it would be no problem and revealed that his dad is planning a big move across the world. Reed gets the okay to stay with his mother temporarily, and they work on rebuilding their relationship. Victoria may have bitten off more than she can chew with two toddlers and a rowdy teenager, who appears to be just like his dad as a teen. Can Victoria handle business, the Newman family, and her children?

Gloria Is Knee-Deep In Everyone’s Business

Gloria is back, and so is the constant meddling in her son’s lives. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Gloria will figure out that Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) business is in a slump. Additionally, she will discover the identity of Bella’s father and expose Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) biggest secret. Lauren doesn’t want her family knowing that Fenmore’s is in serious trouble and tries to hide it. She’s doing a great job concealing her financial woes so far, but how much longer will the secret stay buried? Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Gloria figures out that Lauren’s store is struggling and threatens to expose it to Michael (Christian LeBlanc). She begs her mother-in-law to keep quiet about the scoop.

If Lauren’s secret wasn’t a hot enough tidbit for Gloria, she stumbles upon the identity of Bella’s father. Knowing Gloria, she will use that information to her advantage. Chloe is sitting on another scoop, and it’s one she hopes never will come out. She may not have killed Adam, but she hasn’t told Chelsea the truth about her role in Victor’s (Eric Braeden) scheme. Chloe knows that if Chelsea discovers her role in framing Adam, she will jump to the conclusion that she murdered him, which apparently is not the complete truth.

Neil Focuses on His Family

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Neil will focus on his family moving into 2017. This juicy tidbit ought to make the viewers very happy after all the shenanigans he’s pulled the past few years. Neil will dedicate his time to his foundation and be there for his children, Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James). Apparently, the month of January will be difficult for both of their marriages and will need their father’s wise advice. It’s pretty evident that Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) schemes are rubbing Devon the wrong way lately. Will he finally have enough and kick her out of the Winters’ lives?

Merry Christmas Eve! & the Happiest of Holidays from my Y&R family to urs! & please welcome Brandin Stennis as Charlie Ashby! #yr pic.twitter.com/T1rDNrhyJ4 — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) December 24, 2016

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

