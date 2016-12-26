Pippa Middleton Wedding: Christmas Visit To Church Wedding Venue, Kate Thought To Be Reader

Pippa Middleton has been spotted visiting the wedding venue that she will be married in and what better time to do this than on Christmas day?

Pippa Middleton, 33, and her fiance James Matthews, 41, have been spotted visiting St. Marks Church in Englefield for their Christmas service, as IB Times reports, and this is the location where the two are set to tie the knot on their wedding day of May 20, 2017.

Also attending Christmas Mass was Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. The bride-to-be’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, were also in attendance at the St. Marks Church Christmas service.

As the Inquisitr has reported, Pippa Middleton’s wedding venue was chosen as she had wanted to wed close to home, and Pippa’s church wedding in Berkshire will allow guests to easily travel to the £4.7million mansion of her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, which is located nearby and where the wedding party will be held.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas plans this year were markedly different as the pair normally spend their holidays attending the church service at the Queen’s Sandringham estate that is located in Norfolk. However, this year, however, they chose to spend the holidays with the Middleton family and especially Pippa Middleton, in order to check out her wedding venue.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews announced their wedding plans in July after having officially dated for less than a year, but there have been reports of their involvement since 2012. And despite all of the press and the publicity surrounding the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, Pippa is reportedly very excited about “having children and leading a quiet life.” People also describe how the couple is feeling a “deep desire” to escape from the spotlight of the media after their wedding.

Many have been watching and waiting to hear what function Kate Middleton will be performing at her sister Pippa’s wedding, and the International Business Times now notes that it is widely believed that Kate will be a reader at Pippa Middleton’s wedding ceremony.

Pippa Middleton’s bridesmaid is rumored to be her cousin, Tallulah, the daughter of Pippa’s once estranged uncle, Gary Goldsmith. The problems between the Goldsmiths and the Middletons are alleged to have begun when Goldsmith was caught using drugs and when he began boasting about having royal connections, the International Business Times reports. However, with the addition of Tallulah as Pippa Middleton’s wedding bridesmaid, it is thought that this family feud will now be over.

“Pippa called Gary about two weeks ago and they had a very friendly conversation. Gary knows he’s on shaky ground so he’s desperate not to put a foot wrong by spilling the beans. All he will say for now is that he’s hopeful that Tallulah will be walking down the aisle behind her cousin as a bridesmaid. Tallulah is thrilled at the prospect.”

There has been a lot of speculation over all of the details surrounding Pippa Middleton’s wedding, such as the question of what wedding dress she will be wearing. The latest rumor is that Giles Deacon will be designing a very special white wedding dress for Pippa. And after she was seen at the Lavender Green Florist in Chelsea, London, it is also thought that this is the florist that Middleton will be using for her wedding.

There has been a lot of speculation over the very special engagement ring that Pippa Middleton has been seen sporting, and People’s sources say that the $250,000 ring was designed by James Matthews himself and that he commissioned Robinson Pelham to make the very special ring for Pippa.

“He would never have bought something off-the-peg for her, it had to be very special.”

With Pippa Middleton’s wedding just around the corner, more details are sure to be revealed as the wedding date is fast approaching now.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]