Kendall Jenner’s Day 25 ‘Love’ Advent 2016 Video Gets More Than 2,250 Thumbs-Down Votes On YouTube, Religious Backlash

The below video, titled “Day 25 – Kendall Jenner by Liz Goldwyn (LOVE Advent 2016),” is getting plenty of attention on YouTube — but not all of that attention is positive for Kendall. For some reason, Kendall is getting inordinately dragged in some of the comments sections of articles around the web, all concerning the following video.

Uploaded to YouTube on Christmas Day (December 25), the video, from Love Magazine, has gained more than 100,000 views on YouTube. And while the YouTube video has racked up more than 500 thumbs-up ratings on YouTube, it has also mysteriously gained more than 2,250 thumbs-down votes on YouTube.

Jenner was the last model featured in the Love Magazine advent calendar for 2016, which found Jenner involved in a meditation theme. According to People, Kendall wore a nude bikini with a bling pattern that resembled a sunburst in the viral video. However, Kendall’s Day 25 video for her “Love Meditation” didn’t just feature Jenner sitting calmly and serenely on a bunch of clouds. Instead, Jenner eventually started screaming in her meditation quest in the Liz Goldwyn-directed video.

Eventually, rainbow-colored tears begin falling from Kendall’s eyes in front of the cosmic scene. Lightning flashes and Jenner’s arms appear to be multiplied as she raises and lowers them. It’s a scene reminiscent of some Hindu goddesses, and perhaps that’s where some of the backlash comes from for the meditation video that was published on the video-sharing website on Christmas Day.

Kendall’s svelte and slender figure is highlighted by the nude underwear and a sleek hairstyle. However, some folks are taking to social media and other websites to criticize Jenner harshly — likely in ways they might not be emboldened to say to Kendall’s face. However, the internet bullying continues — but not beneath the YouTube video itself, since the video has disabled comments.

However, this isn’t the first Love Advent video that Kendall has appeared in. Jenner also starred in a different 2016 calendar video — the Day 5 video, which was directed by Hype Williams.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the fact that Jenner is supposed to be meditating has set some folks off in the comments section of the article. Others had pretty harsh reviews of Jenner, including her appearance, her family, and even the look in Kendall’s eyes. Some of those harsh comments being published about the Love Advent video can be read below.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the fact that Jenner is supposed to be meditating has set some folks off in the comments section of the article. Others had pretty harsh reviews of Jenner, including her appearance, her family, and even the look in Kendall's eyes.

As seen in the top photo above from April 9, Kendall can be seen giving a flash of her bare back when she arrived at the MTV Movie Awards this year in Burbank, California. Besides dealing with the latest backlash over her Christmas Day video, Jenner appeared in court in Los Angeles back on October 13, in order to testify against a stalker who was arrested outside of the reality star and fashion model’s home in Hollywood Hills in August.

