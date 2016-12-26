‘Goblin’ Korean Drama Ep. 8 Review, Ep. 9 Preview: Tragic Finale, Revelations Teased As Series Reaches Midway Point

Goblin Ep 8, the midway point of the breakout hit 2016 Korean drama, covered a lot, managing to wrap up the plot’s exposition and teasing a tragic twist that could result in possibly one of the most tear-jerking finales in recent K-drama history. Considering Ep 8’s bombshell revelations, Goblin seems to be heading for a bittersweet ending at its best, and possibly a straight up tragedy at its worst.

One thing that Goblin was able to do with Ep. 7 and Ep. 8 was to confirm that the god’s supposed bride, Eun-Tak, was really capable of pulling out the sword embedded in the titular character’s heart. This particular conflict was introduced at the end of Ep. 6 and the initial minutes of Goblin Ep 7 when Eun-Tak was unable to even touch the hilt of the mystical sword in her destined partner’s chest. Fortunately, the K-drama wasted no time in exploring this slight conflict, instead opting to turn its attention to something that is far more important — the lives of the series’ main couple.

Over the last few episodes, it has been teased that having the mystical sword removed from Kim Shin’s heart would cause him to perish. While this has not really been fully confirmed, the events in the last few episodes seem to suggest it is not just his immortality that would be dispelled by the drawing out of the sword. Rather, it would be his life itself. This culminated in the end of Goblin Ep. 7 when Eun-Tak finally drew out a part of the mysterious sword. Interestingly, however, Kim Shin pushed her away, seemingly in a gesture signifying that he does not wish to die anymore.

This particular conflict was explored generously in Goblin Ep. 8, when the titular character began noticing that his bride seemed to be facing danger more frequently than normal. At one point in the episode, even the Grim Reaper himself noted that Eun Tak was showing up in places where deaths would take place. Eventually, the reasons behind these were explored in all its entirety by the end of Ep. 8, when it was revealed that Eun Tak’s life would remain in peril as long as the sword remains embedded in the titular character’s heart.

While numerous fans have seen this twist coming for a while now, seeing it confirmed was rather heartbreaking nonetheless. As it turns out, it seems like the Goblin and Eun Tak could never really be together, after all, since the existence of one causes danger to the life of the other. Considering that Kim Shin has already seen Eun Tak alive and well 10 years into the future, however, it seems like the Korean drama has already teased fans on the tragedy that would transpire in the remaining episodes of the new and acclaimed series.

One thing that numerous fans lauded in Goblin Ep 8 was the inclusion of more scenes revolving around the Grim Reaper and Sunny, as well as the latter’s connection to the Queen from the past. Though their scenes are very brief compared to the Goblin and his bride’s, Reaper and Sunny’s moments onscreen show a good amount of chemistry between the two characters. From what could be seen in the previews for both Goblin Episode 8 and Episode 9, however, it seems like more about the Reaper and Sunny’s past would be explored by the K-drama within the next few weeks.

Goblin has already reached its halfway point, and most if not all the ingredients for the unraveling of its plot have already been explored extensively by the K-drama. While the series could progress a bit faster, it would be to the benefit of the Korean drama to take its time unraveling the intricacies of its plot. After all, if there is one thing that Goblin has proven so far, it is the fact that it is a character-driven series; thus, it practically lives and dies by its characters.

So far, the development of Goblin‘s four main characters has been pretty consistent, albeit a little unbalanced, with Reaper and Sunny getting very little screen time compared to Kim Shin and Eun-Tak. From what could be seen in the previews for Episode 8 and Episode 9, however, it seems like the focus on the characters would be a lot better distributed in the coming weeks. The breakout Korean drama has so far been one of the best of 2016, and it appears that it is getting even better in the weeks to come. If any, it would most likely feature one of the most impactful finales in recent K-drama history.

