Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Enjoy Cozy Xmas With Rescue Dog: He Reportedly Wants Her Pregnant ASAP

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are still hanging onto round two of their romance, and despite the inevitable rumors of occasional breakups and make ups, the “Wrecking Ball” singer and her actor boyfriend even spent a cozy Christmas together. Miley shared photos from their holiday happiness, which included not just Liam but also their adorable rescue dog, noted Yahoo.

Cyrus showed off jewelry from Hemsworth in one of the pictures, while Dora the dog just flaunted her own fabulous fur in another. In one snap, Liam and Miley looked as if they were vying for having the most Christmas style spirit, but Cyrus made it clear in a caption that when it comes to present wrapping, she thinks she deserves any prizes that Santa and his elves might want to hand out.

“Happy Hollydaze! #bestpresentwrappereva.”

While wrapping paper is lovely, the jewelry that Hemsworth gave Cyrus was even better, as she shared in another photo of a bright and beautiful crescent moon earring.

“I [love] my rainbow moon my dude made for me,” wrote Miley, 24.

Cyrus, along with her boyfriend and Dora the dog, posed for a photo that shared the true Christmas spirit by emphasizing the importance of pet adoption and rescue. The happy trio cuddled on the couch as a family.

“Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Dora’s first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue!” wrote Dora’s human mommy.

“What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life.”

In addition to getting cozy on the couch with their rescue dog, Miley and Liam spent some of their holiday time with his big brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky. A family gathering provided the opportunity to compare ugly Christmas sweaters and exchange lots of kisses, reported Us Weekly.

Cyrus and her boyfriend spent time at a holiday celebration with her family as well this month. It’s all part of their year-long cruise on the love boat after rekindling their romantic relationship in January. Miley and Liam had cancelled their first engagement in 2013. But since their romantic reunion, Cyrus has been spotted flaunting her Neil Lane engagement ring, and they’ve even appeared on the red carpet together as a couple.

As for what’s next for Cyrus and Hemsworth? A new report claims that Liam is hoping that Miley will get pregnant, which could mean a tiny Miley mini-me might be toddling around that Christmas tree in years to come. In Touch told readers that although Cyrus and Hemsworth “haven’t even walked down the aisle yet,” he is allegedly “already planning for what comes after marriage: babies!”

Liam’s reported sudden desire for a baby allegedly results from his recent visit to a pal’s newborn baby girl, an insider told the media outlet.

“On the ride home, [Liam] wouldn’t stop going on about Miley getting pregnant in the next year.”

The source also shared that Hemsworth didn’t quickly recover from that reported onset of baby fever, allegedly refusing to “give up” going on about his dream of having a baby with Cyrus. However, it takes two to tango (and make a baby), and Miley reportedly doesn’t share her boyfriend’s baby dreams.

“She sternly told Liam she’s in no rush to have kids and let it go,” according to the insider, who added that Hemsworth has not “mentioned a word about it since.”

Although Cyrus and her actor boyfriend reportedly are engaged, sources told In Touch that there have been some “rocky” patches in their romantic relationship due to a “lack of trust” on both sides.

“[Liam] got angry with Miley because whenever he calls or texts, she doesn’t respond quickly enough.”

The insider also alleged that the “Wrecking Ball” singer has her own trust issues when it comes to Hemsworth.

“She thinks Liam has been very flirty with other girls lately. She’s accused him of flirting with waitresses, friends, even her older sister, Brandi,” claimed the source.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]