‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Wedding Shockers Rock Port Charles, Sonny And Carly Try To Move On, And Franco Faces Murder Charges

General Hospital spoilers tease tense moments are ahead during the week of December 26 on the ABC soap opera. Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) wedding plans hit a snag, and they postpone their nuptials. Valentin (James Stuart) asks Nina (Michelle Stafford) to marry him, and to his surprise, she suggests they marry immediately. Franco (Roger Howarth) confesses to Liz (Rebecca Herbst) what he did to Tom (Don Harvey), but claims he didn’t kill him. It looks like a great week ahead on General Hospital.

According to Soap Central, a major shocker could halt Nathan and Maxie’s wedding plans. Nathan gets a call, just as he was heading to his marriage ceremony. General Hospital spoilers tease that he learns that he cannot marry Maxie because he is still legally married to Claudette. Nathan will be forced to postpone his wedding. And, it looks like Nathan’s messy divorce isn’t the only wedding shocker, either.

Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Nina have a tense moment that comes to a head just moments before the wedding is supposed to begin. The ladies are at odds with each other because they both believe they know what is best for Charlotte. General Hospital spoilers tease that it’s not Nina’s best moment, especially considering that how excited she is that Maxie is going to be her sister.

“When they are all in the hotel room getting ready, Lulu goes off on Nina.”

Lulu: I wanted a 2nd child for so long,I just wanted Rocco to have a brother or sister #Lante #GH @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/jlBEyu7qZy — LanteQuotz (@LanteQuotz) December 15, 2016

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nathan’s past with Claudette comes back to haunt him, and he cannot marry Maxie as planned on New Years. The news upsets him, and his good friend, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has to calm him down.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) show up for the wedding. They have to break up a brawl between Nina and Lulu. It’s obvious that Nina and Lulu both care for the child, but the constant fighting is not good for anyone.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Valentin will ask Nina to be his wife. To his surprise, she says yes with one condition — they get married right away. It looks like they will be heading down the aisle this week, and make their family official. Will it be enough to secure full custody of Charlotte?

According to Soap Opera Digest January 2 issue, early in the week, Franco confesses to Liz what he did to Tom. He tells her that he caged and “tortured” him, but he did not kill him. It doesn’t look good for Franco, but Liz believes that he didn’t kill her rapist. She vows to help clear his name by finding his real killer.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Dante will find the murder weapon that killed Tom. Apparently, it was a tool in Franco’s artist supply. Franco will try to explain to Liz that Tom changed when he caged him. Later, it will come out that more than one person saw him the night he was killed. It looks like the storyline will have surprises in store for the General Hospital fans.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Michael (Chad Duell) is falling for Nelle (Chloe Lanier). She may be developing real feelings for Michael, but will it affect her revenge plans against his family?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) begs Carly (Laura Wright) to reconsider ending their marriage and spend New Years with him like they originally planned. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Carly worries that she cannot trust Sonny and that if they reconcile, things will be exactly as they were before. Can he convince her things will be different? Will Nelle try to destroy “Carson’s” chance at happiness?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) decides to confront Nelle about her suspicions to see how she reacts. Bobbie notices that Nelle reminds her of someone, and it prompts her to feel protective of her. General Hospital rumors state that next week Bobbie will suggest that Nelle moves in with her. If this happens, you can bet it will make Sonny feel very uneasy. He is anxious that Nelle will tell someone about their little secret.

It looks like a great week ahead on General Hospital. Do you think Sonny and Carly will get back together? Will Maxie and Nathan get married, eventually? Do you like Nina and Valentin together?

