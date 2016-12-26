Drexel University White Genocide Tweet: Professor George Ciccariello-Maher Should Not Be Allowed To Teach [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Drexel University white genocide tweet came from professor George Ciccariello-Maher on Saturday night. It read, “All I want for Christmas is white genocide,” and now he’s receiving a great deal of backlash for the hate-laced post.

According to The Washington Times, the Drexel University white genocide tweet was supposed to be interpreted as a joke. Nevertheless, it impelled Drexel staff to take necessary action. The tweet is no longer up (though angry users are circulating its screenshot around the web) and George’s Twitter account is currently in “protection” mode.

Drexel University released a statement on Sunday which said, “While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher’s comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University.”

It goes on to say that they’re, “taking this situation very seriously,” and they had set up a time to congregate with the professor in order to further address the issue.

George Ciccariello-Maher didn’t stop with the stated proclamation of his initial Drexel University white genocide tweet, however, according to The Daily Caller. The morning after the post that ignited all of the current uproar, he tweeted, “To clarify: when the whites were massacred during the Haitian Revolution, that was a good thing indeed.”

It’s worth noting here that George himself appears to be white.

Drexel professor Ciccariello-Maher apparently attempted to lessen the impact of his pro white genocide tweets by insisting that “white isn’t a race,” but that was to little avail.

“He also described white genocide as a ‘mythical figment’ of the alt-right’s imagination, despite citing Haiti as an example of actual white genocide just a few hours before.”

The University professor is unapologetic for his tweets, as George claimed on Monday that the people of Drexel University are unable to mentally grasp his viewpoint regarding Whites, reports NBC Washington.

“The professor told AP he was mocking what he called the ‘imaginary concept’ of white genocide, which he says was invented by white supremacists.”

Ciccariello-Maher goes on to say that the notion of white genocide lives only in the minds of racist white people and that it’s deserving of ridicule.

So if white genocide doesn’t actually exist, as the Drexel teacher asserts, why would he wish for it as a Christmas gift? If it doesn’t exist and never will, how then does it occur?

Given that Drexel University professor Ciccariello-Maher seems to desire for billions of people across the globe to cease to exist based solely on the color of their skin and nothing more, it’s safe to assume he’s racist.

From all the information presented herein, it’s also safe to assume that professor George Ciccariello-Maher is more than likely taking the concepts of his Drexel University white genocide tweets and implementing them into his teaching platform, which, if true, would mean his students are learning a skewed version of history and current events, thus brainwashing them to see white people as evil beings whose life is secondary to the lives of others.

Is this what we want to teach young, bright Americans? Think about this for a moment. Would you be okay with your child being taught that a person doesn’t deserve to live and thrive because he or she has a certain skin color?

Drexel University professor Ciccariello-Maher seems to believe that all white people are white supremacists and that it’s impossible to have one without the other. He uses the existence of white supremacist organizations like the Ku Klux Klan to demonize white people as a whole, and this is why he believes it’s okay to call for white genocide.

As for the professor’s attempt to calm the resulted furor of his Drexel University white genocide tweet by proclaiming white not to be a race, I don’t believe he believes that, but rather it’s really his way of saying that Whites are an undeserving race.

If Ciccariello-Maher’s tweets reflect in any way his teaching repertoire, what are his white students doing with the anti-white rhetoric? Does their self-worth weaken? What are his students of other races doing with it? Are they beginning to view their peers in a different, more negative light?

The Drexel University white genocide tweet by professor George Ciccariello-Maher has made it clear he supports a racist agenda, thus he should not be allowed to spread his warped and wicked perspective to young influential minds. Skin color is not a personality trait and should never be used to define a human being or function as a measure of individual value. My goodness, haven’t we as Americans already learned this lesson the hard way?

