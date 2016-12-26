Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Rumors Recalled As Kylie Jenner, Tyga Star In ‘Very Raw,’ Steamy New Video

Kim Kardashian has become famous for everything from nude selfies to her starring role in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But it’s only been about 10 years since Kardashian was a relative unknown, with sex tape rumors sparking her surge to stardom. Now Kim’s sex tape history and those rumors are resurfacing just as her sister Kylie Jenner has given the world a holiday gift: A seductive, steamy new video starring Kylie and her boyfriend, Tyga.

Jenner unwrapped herself for Christmas, sharing what Us Weekly described as a “seriously steamy video” of Tyga and herself. Stripping down, Kylie is shown puffing on a cigarette in the buff, while she and Tyga get both wet and wild in a shower. Photographer Sasha Samsonova explained that the film is Jenner’s “little surprise gift for the world.” She shared the NSFW video on Instagram here.

Kylie’s film was shot in a secret place in Venice, California, revealed the photographer. Showing no fear of getting photographed for extreme close-ups, Jenner is featured in “super raw footage,” added Samsonova.

“The thing about this video is that there’s no post-production work whatsoever. It’s only cut together,” she emphasized.

“It’s very raw, and we tried to keep it that way – no skin retouching, nothing.”

Kylie’s film is going viral just as the Huffington Post pointed out that ten years ago this Christmas Day, a so-called “blind item” ran about a singer shopping around to adult entertainment companies an X-rated video that he and his ex-girlfriend had made. The item reportedly referred to the infamous sex tape that Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J made with Kim.

Credit for confirming that blind item just a few weeks later goes to TMZ, which boasted to readers in January 2007 that it had “confirmed the existence of a raunchy sex tape starring Paris Hilton’s best friend Kim Kardashian and Brandy’s brother Ray J.”

At the time, several porn companies were “lobbying for rights to sell” the tape starring Kardashian, a source told the media outlet, and someone who had viewed it described Kim’s alleged role in the tape.

“Kim is wet and wild.”

SugarDVD.com told the media outlet that it had given Kardashian an offer of $2 million for exclusive rights.

Fast-forward about 10 years, and now it’s Kylie getting described as wet and wild in her own film. W magazine showcased the exclusive video premiere, headlined “Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Gift to You Comes Already Unwrapped.”

Photographer Sasha, who is a close pal of Jenner’s and views the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as her “muse,” shared that she and Kylie devoted a day to staying secluded in an “oasis” to shoot their new film.

“The whole deal with this video is that it’s a very personal experience,” she added.

The photographer also shared that she feels the film starring Jenner and Tyga feels as if “you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before.” But when it comes to the role that the rapper plays in the short movie, it was unexpected, reported the media outlet.

“[The photographer] almost didn’t notice when Jenner’s boyfriend Tyga stripped down and got in on the action.”

Sasha succeeded in holding onto her 40-pound camera rather than submerge it in water, while Kylie sought to be convincing in smoking a cigarette for the shoot (she reportedly does not smoke). Jenner also contributed to steering the direction of the film.

“We go through each step of the process together,” explained Samsonova, crediting the collaboration for making the new video feel “so much more mature…and not just because of the nudity.”

As for whether Kylie’s short film will leave the same legacy as Kim’s isn’t known yet, but one person not afraid to admit he viewed Kardashian’s sex tape is Real Housewives maestro Andy Cohen.

Years after Kim’s sex tape with Ray J was released, Cohen shared that he took time to view it, reported the Daily Mail.

“I watched the Kim video on Pay Per View at the Delano hotel a couple of years ago.”

And apparently, Kardashian’s rear made a strong impression on Andy, who commented on her caboose along with those of her sisters.

“I think [the Kardashian sisters] all have had butt implants probably,” opined Cohen.

