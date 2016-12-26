Detroit Lions Vs. Dallas Cowboys 2016: Odds, Prediction & How To Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Live Online

Week 16 of the 2016 NFL schedule concludes with a Monday night match-up of epic importance when the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

For the Cowboys, the next two weeks will be nothing but mere scrimmage type games as their key focus from here on out is to just stay as healthy as possible.

Following the New York Giants’ Thursday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas automatically clinched the NFC East Division title and also was awarded the number one seed overall in the conference – which means as long as they keep winning they will never have to play another road game again this season. Well, that is until the Super Bowl, which just so happens to be in Houston, Texas, this season, right down the road from the Cowboys’ home base.

While this game is essentially meaningless for Dallas on paper, it means everything for the Detroit Lions.

Just two weeks ago the Lions were holding onto the No. 2 seed in the NFC, however, that has taken a dramatic change following a loss against the New York Giants.

Detroit is now currently the third seed in the NFC playoff bracket, but they will need to win one of their final two games to guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason for the second time in three years, and it won’t be easy.

Just because this game is deemed meaningless by many, who is to say that Dallas won’t be trying? And if the Cowboys sit starting quarterback Dak Prescott, that means backup Tony Romo will get a chance to show other teams he still has what it takes to be a starter in this league.

If Detroit should fall to the Cowboys tonight, it will set up a winner take all game to decide the NFC North division champ next weekend for the Lions when they host the Green Bay Packers from Ford Field.

Green Bay looked dead in the water back in October, however, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have caught fire which is the last thing Lions fans want to see.

Detroit doesn’t want to come down to a winner take all game vs. Green Bay for many reasons, most importantly if they drop the final two games they could miss the playoffs entirely if either the Redskins or Tampa Bay Buccaneers win their games next week.

The scenarios are many for the Lions, but the simplest path is in front of them – win and you are in!

According to a Freep.com report, not many Detroit sports writers have much faith in the Lions sewing up a playoff spot tonight in Big D.

Three of the four NFL experts at the Detroit Free Press have picked the Dallas Cowboys to win this game. Only Mitch Albom predicted that the Lions will come away with the victory Monday night. It looks like not many experts believe the Lions will get the win tonight, however, that is exactly the way Detroit likes it.

The Lions seem to relish the underdog role, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Las Vegas odds makers have the Cowboys listed as seven-point favorites, with the over/under number set at 45.

The last three games in this series have been decided by four points, one point and four points. Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford is a native Texan who would love to get the win in front of his friends and family. This game should be a close one, no matter who does or does not play.

Pick – Lions +7

Fans can catch all of the action nationally on ESPN. If you are on the go, you can watch every play through your tablet, smart phone or other hand held device by downloading the Watch ESPN App. Game time is scheduled to get underway at 8:20 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Leon Halip/Getty Images]