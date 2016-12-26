Selena Gomez Gives Sick Kids Xmas ‘Gift Of Kindness’ Amid Justin Bieber ‘Tortured Relationship’ Rumors

Selena Gomez has had a challenging year, from a very highly publicized social media spat with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber to a just-as-highly publicized reported stay in a rehab facility to be treated for issues including anxiety, which some rumors have linked to Bieber. But rather than spend her Christmas Eve stressing about those reported sorrows, Selena devoted her time to brightening the lives of kids who were so ill that they had to spend the holiday in the hospital. A new report, however, is claiming that Gomez continues to struggle with her allegedly “tortured” relationship with Justin.

Selena’s “tortured relationship” with Bieber is linked to her three-month rehab stay this year, according to Life & Style, which cited a source describing the past that the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer and Justin share.

“Selena Gomez’s complicated history with Justin Bieber is partly to blame for her downward spiral.”

The insider claimed that although Gomez “does suffer from lupus and other health issues, that’s not the reason she went to rehab,” alleging that “her biggest addiction is Justin.” Her relationship with Bieber allegedly caused “problems with drinking and partying after they first got together,” according to the insider.

“She became a different person around him,” claimed the source. “She was extremely jealous and possessive and felt like she had to keep up with him to keep him. So she would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying.”

And although it’s been some time since Gomez and Bieber have been seen together, Life & Style also reported that Justin continues to have an impact on the songstress’ life.

“Justin Bieber is still a toxic presence in Selena Gomez’s life despite the fact that they haven’t hooked up in months.”

Bieber and his ex-girlfriend famously battled on Instagram prior to his exit from the social media platform, and the media outlet cited sources alleging that she “got so wrapped up in her ex’s personal life over the summer that it prompted her three-month rehab stay.” Selena allegedly “was stalking Justin on social media,” added one of the insiders.

“She would drink a lot and could barely do anything but talk or think about Justin,” claimed the source.

Gomez allegedly began “bombarding” her pals with pictures of herself and Bieber from the start of their relationship, although at the time Justin was hooking up with Sofia Richie, according to the insider.

“It was creepy,” noted the source. “She wouldn’t stop. She said she missed [Bieber] and the pictures made her happy. But her friends thought it just made her look sick.”

In the wake of those allegations, Selena devoted part of her winter holidays to brightening the lives of children forced to spend Christmas in the hospital because they are so ill. Gomez made “a rare public appearance Christmas Eve to give back and spread some joy,” reported E! News.

The 24-year-old pop princess spent time with young patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth in her native Texas, decorating cookies as she visited about 14 children in the hospital’s Child Life Zone play area.

“She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!” a source told E! News. “There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients.”

Praising Selena as “absolutely wonderful and genuine,” the insider expressed the hospital’s gratitude to the songstress.

“The hospital was so thankful she took time away from her family to visit children who can’t be home this Christmas.”

In addition, the hospital turned to Instagram to thank Gomez for visiting the Child Life Zone to spend part of her holiday with “our patients and families.” One little patient, Madison, is such a fan of Selena’s that Madison’s mom posted her appreciation on social media.

“Selena came to see Madison today!” wrote her mother. “Love that she took time out of her busy schedule to make her day!”

Noting that Madison remembered watching Gomez on Barney and Wizards of Waverly Place, the little girl’s mom described her appreciation for the “great gift of kindness she showed us today!”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]