‘General Hospital’ Replaces Role Of Spinelli With ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor-How Will Fans React To This Temporary Switch-Up? [Spoilers]

A small shakeup is happening on ABC’s General Hospital as a new Spinelli is coming to town and fans may not like it much at all. Bradford Anderson is being replaced by Days Of Our Lives actor Blake Berris. The good news is that it looks like this is only a temporary situation.

The announcement that came straight from Soap Opera Digest says that this new guy will be taking over for Anderson for just a few episodes starting in January. There is a scheduling conflict that just came up for Bradford that is an exciting opportunity for him but unfortunately, it conflicted with filming for his comeback on General Hospital.

Bradford Anderson has been a fan-favorite since he stepped into the role of Damian Spinelli back in 2006. He has captured the hearts of fans for the last 10 years with his quirky, yet lovable personality. He is a computer nerd who is best buds with Jason Morgan and shares a daughter with Maxie Jones. You can’t help but love the guy. Blake Berris certainly has big shoes to fill.

This is why it may be quite hard for fans to watch another actor come in to replace him, even if it is only temporary. Bradford himself knows just how hard it may be for viewers to be shocked by seeing a new face. It happened when GH actor Tyler Christopher had temporarily been replaced by Nick Stabile when he needed some time off. Yet, the original actor ended up not coming back as the soap let Nikolas Cassadine, who was killed by Valentin, stay dead after the actor’s new contract negotiations fell through.

As for Spinelli, his appearance on General Hospital has been recurring for a while now. He does show up a few times a year, sometimes bringing his and Maxie’s daughter, Georgie, back with him. Apparently, his next pop up in Port Charles will be involved in some type of big story line. It could have something to do with Jason, Sam, and Curtis digging into who killed Morgan Corinthos in the car bombing. They may need his expert computer skills.

Of course, his return could be for Maxie. She and Nathan West are planning a wedding very soon, but there is expected to be a snag in the wedding planning. Will Spinelli make it back because of this story line?

The good thing about this switch-up is that Blake Berris is considered a fan-favorite soap actor as well. He may be a good choice to take on this big role on General Hospital. He may just surprise everyone and do a great job in bringing Spinelli’s uniqueness to life. Even Bradford Anderson is looking forward to seeing what he can do with his character.

Anderson’s scheduling conflict that has him bowing out of his obligation to the soap probably has to do with his new role on Homeland. Although the actor has not publicly talked about it just yet, he did post the news on his official website on Friday that he has landed a coveted role on the popular Showtime series. It says that his first episode will air on March 12, so it looks like this new gig is what is conflicting with filming for General Hospital.

This is a huge step for the actor as it sounds like it is a recurring role for him. It also sounds like ABC has worked it all out for him to be able to film for Homeland while someone else takes over for him as Spinelli. This is a great thing for Anderson, but GH viewers may have a hard time adjusting to someone else stepping into the role. There are conflicting feelings now as fans are happy for the actor that they love so much, but the future of Damian Spinelli could be up in the air if this recurring role on Homeland, or any other gig that may come his way, continues to get in the way of returning to General Hospital. However, the execs may just decide to work around his future projects.

What are your thoughts on having Blake Berris step into the role of Spinelli?

