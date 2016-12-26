Lisa Vanderpump Explains Her Misunderstood British Humor On ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump says she is all about love and laughter. Vanderpump has taken to her Bravo blog to explain her unique brand of humor, which has repeatedly gotten her into trouble on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. For Season 7 of the Bravo reality show, Lisa has teamed up with newcomer Dorit Kemsley, a woman who appreciates her sometimes snarky, tongue-in-cheek jokes.

“Dorit is most definitely a friend who I can have a giggle with,” Vanderpump wrote, citing the duo’s “harmless self-depreciating remarks without any boundaries, just enjoyable moments that friends can indulge in.”

Lisa went on to explain that in today’s world, especially, she looks to those lighthearted moments.

“In a world that is so troubled, in times where chaos is so prevalent everywhere we look, it is an essential part of my life to have humorous banter and be secure by the fact that each time you turn away, there is not a blade inserted between your shoulders,” Vanderpump wrote.

Lisa also issued some advice to fellow RHOBH star Erika Girardi, who did not have a sense of humor when she called her out for not wearing any underwear to the group’s White Party, giving Dorit’s husband, PK, an eyeful.

“Knickergate takes on a life of its own, the ripple effect and ramifications of a situation that was, I believe, inadvertently created,” Lisa wrote.

“It was an innocent faux pas, but what transpires after, as we travel through this season, was largely a result of not having a sense of humor about it. Laughing at yourself would ultimately dissipate the embarrassment, rather than exacerbating a ridiculous circumstance.”

Indeed, Girardi did not appreciate Lisa Vanderpump sticking her hand up her dress at the group gathering. On her own Bravo blog, Erika made it clear she does not understand Lisa’s sense of humor and accused the wealthy restaurateur of hiding behind her “humor” to dish insults at the other ladies.

“Lisa Vanderpump is talking about British humor again at the pre-White Party get-together,” Girardi wrote.

“She often defends her snarky remarks as being ‘British humor,’ but she also describes this humor as being ‘way more aggressive.’ So, are you trying to be funny or aggressive? I love a good joke just as much as the next person, but this ‘humor’ often feels like thinly veiled insults.”

Lisa Vanderpump is the queen bee on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she has long been known as a “mean girl” by several of her castmates. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2013, Lisa’s on-and-off pal Kyle Richards weighed in on the SUR owner’s biting brand of humor after Williams dubbed the Vanderpump Rules star as “the original mean girl.”

“Vanderpump has never come off meaner than this season,” Williams said.

“Lisa Vanderpump is the original mean girl — I had no idea. And she couches it with that British accent, so we give her a pass. And I love Vanderpump, but I see through the TV what’s going on.”

Richards agreed that Vanderpump’s digs “definitely gets softened with an English accent.”

“Everything’s better with an English accent,” she said.

More recently, Real Housewives stars Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson called out Vanderpump for her “mean girl” tactics. Earlier this year, Davidson wrote that she has realized that “there is nothing that Lisa Vanderpump won’t do to another Housewife, no low that she won’t reach as she schemes behind the scenes.”

The soap star accused Lisa of pushing the controversial Yolanda Foster Munchausen “storyline” and slammed her for a “malicious” on-camera line of questioning about when she started having an affair with her now-husband, Vincent Van Patten.

“Then, if you remember, she said that it was okay to ask because we were ‘alone,'” Davison wrote. “We weren’t alone. There were cameras everywhere. She knew very well that everything she was saying would be on television. I remember thinking then that either she thinks I’m stupid, the audience is stupid, or both. That’s when I knew it was game on. She was trying to play me, like she tries to play everyone.”

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Trevor Project]