Danielle Stislicki Update: Berkley Neighbors React To Police Search Of Home In Connection To Disappearance Of Farmington Hills Woman

In an effort to find missing Farmington Hills, Michigan, woman Danielle Stislicki, police have searched a Berkley home. Neighbors have reacted to the search, indicating authorities have been to the residence several times.

The Farmington Hills Police Department and the Oakland County Crime Lab have reportedly searched the home in connection with Danielle’s vanishing. According to WXYZ Detroit, the home belongs to a security guard who “works, or worked” at MetLife where Danielle is also employed. The local news outlet also reports the man lives in the Berkley home with his wife.

Danielle Stislicki Missing: Home Of Security Guard Searched In Connection With… https://t.co/fA6wdHsfsU — ω๏๏∂y (@CurrentSocials) December 24, 2016

Neighbors of the Berkley home told Fox 2 News that investigators have been to the residence several times in relation to Danielle’s case.

Investigation for missing F.H's woman includes this home in Berkeley. Danielle Stislicki. pic.twitter.com/WD1hvRqWnT — Laura Bonnell (@LBonnellWWJ) December 23, 2016

WXYZ reports that law enforcement removed a mattress from the home on Thursday night.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the searched home, John Wigren, told Fox 2, “There were a couple of days in a row they were out here and they weren’t out here for a while and then they were here the other night.” Wigren noted that police asked him if he’d seen anything, but he was out of town during the time frame they were investigating, so he didn’t see a thing.

Wigren also told Fox 2 that he believed the home searched was a rental property. He said he knew a couple had lived there, but believed they had moved out and he now had “no idea… who lives there now.”

Neighbors: Police searching home for clues in missing Danielle Stislicki case https://t.co/27nBfjsRz9 pic.twitter.com/fdhF0ztxvP — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) December 23, 2016

Another Berkley neighbor, Judy Platz, said she hopes Danielle’s family “will have peace… either way it goes,” but noted the entire situation was “concerning,” Fox 2 reports.

According to Fox 2, a man saying he is a close friend of those who live in the searched Berkley home, blocked the residence from being accessed by media cameras. The man spoke to Fox 2 but declined to do so on camera. He told the local news media outlet that an elderly couple live in the house and one of them is “dealing with health problems.”

The man also revealed he was unaware if there was a connection between the Berkley house and the search for Danielle, Fox 2 reports.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2 after leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

A search for Danielle was put into high gear when she failed to show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police find “highly suspicious,” reports Click on Detroit.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle’s friends and family members have publicly proclaimed she had many plans for the future and would never have disappeared without letting someone know. Police have announced that they have concluded Danielle was the victim of a crime, supporting her family’s notion.

Danielle is described as being five feet, five inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown, wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,175, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward over $129,000.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 when her vehicle was found, CBS News reports. Danielle’s vehicle is a dark gray 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]