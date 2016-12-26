Liam Hemsworth Gifts Miley Cyrus Christmas Jewelry [Pics]

Miley Cyrus has received a new set of jewelry from fiancé Liam Hemsworth in a loving expression of the significance of the Christmas season. Miley revealed this in some of the new posts on her Instagram page. In one of the photos, she is seen donning a rainbow-coloured earring hand-made for her by Hemsworth.

In the caption, Cyrus writes that “I (heart) my rainbow moon my dude made for me”. In another photo, she is seen holding a well-designed box apparently containing other gifts from her boyfriend.

Love gestures like this from Liam is not totally alien to Miley. In November, the Hunger Games star gave her different gifts on the occasion of her 24th birthday. Notable on the list was a large gold ring adorned with rainbow gems, star-shaped smiley balloons, and a beautiful floral arrangement.

Cyrus also shared a photo of herself with her man both decked in reindeer horns with a gift box in Cyrus’s hand properly captioned “Happy Hollidaze!”

A rather interesting one – with over 1 million likes – captures Miley, her boo Liam, and her dog warmly cuddled up. In the Instagram post, she was obviously grateful for the “first Xmas” they were spending together as a family with Doras, the big dog.

The duo spent some time with the Cyrus’ family, including her parents, Billy Ray and Tish as well as siblings Trace, Noah, Brandi, and Branson. They were also joined by some friends before Brandi posted it on her Instagram page and captioned it, “Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing.”

They also had a family gathering with Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, and his bilingual wife Elsa Pataky, who termed her husband’s kiss as the best ever Christmas gift.

It is strikingly significant that Hemsworth’s gifts to Miley Cyrus now and during her birthday were designed in rainbow. Perhaps one may hazard a guess! Cyrus runs the non-profit The Happy HippieFoundation which supports among others, young LGBTQ individuals who are vulnerable. It may be surmised that Liam is showing solidarity with his baby girl’s desires for social justice for members of the LGBTQ community. Which, if true, is very loving.

Miley referred to the Foundation in one of her Instagram posts wherein she condemned the “greed” and “drunkenness” that characterizes Yuletide celebration for many people. From the post, it is obvious that Miley Cyrus has derived a strong sense of purpose from the Foundation.

