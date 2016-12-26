Miranda Lambert & Blake Shelton Spend Christmas With New Partners Anderson East & Gwen Stefani

This will be the second year that Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton will be celebrating their Christmas separately. The two got divorced on July 20, 2015, but the 40-year-old country superstar didn’t experience being alone for a long time as he jumped into a new relationship with his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani. The 33-year-old songstress, on the other hand, was lucky to find love from Anderson East a few months before the holidays last year.

The former husband and wife have faced numerous controversies in their relationship including breakup rumors, but they’ve managed to prove to everyone that they are still going strong with their new partners. Inquisitr previously reported that Anderson East dumped Miranda Lambert because she still hasn’t moved on from her ex-husband.

“Anderson began to feel that Miranda was still hung up on Blake,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “He got angry and called her out on it. Unfortunately, I get the feeling Miranda will always be obsessed with Blake, to the point of it wreaking havoc on any other relationship.”

The country belle allegedly feels alone and miserable after their split up. However, Lambert recently slammed the breakup rumors by telling her Instagram followers that she will be home for Christmas. She tagged in the post her boyfriend East together with her other artist friends.

During a recent radio interview, the “Vice” hitmaker revealed that she becomes domesticated during the Christmas season. According to CMT, Miranda appears as a tough lady on stage when she sings, but her soft side emerges during the holidays and she admits loving being a girl during that time.

“I grew up with all the decorations and cooking, and I get really domestic during holidays. And it’s kind of weird because it’s so opposite of who I am onstage,” Lambert said. “I have every decoration you can think of and I like to have a tree in every room.”

Miranda’s ex-husband also had a blast celebrating Christmas with Gwen. According to HollywoodLife.com, the No Doubt lead singer shared photos of their festive celebration on Snapchat. The 47-year-old pop star reportedly bonded with her boyfriend and three sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2.

She also gave her followers a tour of her home and shared a childhood photo of herself seated on the lap of Santa Claus. The “She’s Got A Way With Words” hitmaker seems so comfortable hanging out with his girlfriend’s family and even sang several holiday songs for the whole group.

“Blake loves being Santa for her kids,” their source revealed. “They are really happy with each other.”

Shelton’s closeness to Stefani’s children allegedly posed as a threat to her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Inquisitr previously reported that the exes had an emotional meetup several months ago so he could reassert his rights as the father of their sons.

“Gwen had a meeting with Gavin to discuss her relationship with Blake and how it will affect the children going forward,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He wants to be consulted on everything concerning the kids and the role that Blake is playing in their lives.”

While the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker had a blast spending Christmas Eve with her kids, the Bush frontman got to spend quality time with their children on Christmas day. He shared a family photo minus his ex-wife on Instagram and his sons looked happy being with their real dad.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the British rockstar admitted that he is ready to move on and make things right. He was caught having an affair with their former nanny that’s why he probably wanted to become a better example to their kids.

“It’s like enough already. I’ve got to move on. Everyone has got to move on. For me, it’s just thinking about the boys and how to prioritize them,” Gavin said. “That’s the driving force behind everything. You just have to… I don’t know. Somehow you have to put one foot after the other and make it happen.”

Despite of the bitter divorce, it seems that Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton are both in a better place now. The exes appear to be enjoying their life with their new partners Anderson East and Gwen Stefani.

