Ariel Winter Proves She Was On The Naughty List With Sexy Santa Photos

Ariel Winter knows how to get people talking, and she did just that this Christmas. The 18-year-old Modern Family actress posted a risqué photo to Instagram on Sunday while wearing a short Santa outfit.

She shows off her toned legs in the mini-dress as she seductively looks back over her shoulder.

Fans had a lot to say about the sexy Christmas look, calling it beautiful and saying the photo was like a gift.

“This is definitely a great gift for Christmas and for my birthday.”

Others commented on Winter’s looks, saying the teen actress is unbelievably gorgeous.

“You are so incredibly freakin hot. My gawd.”

Other Instagram users weren’t so fond of the photo as they asked what happened to the Ariel fans fell in love with on the hit series.

“Wtf got into you.”

Winter is no stranger to posted racy photos as she’s been making headlines for her booty-baring ways lately. She posted a flashback photo on Friday, in which she’s seen lying down in a thong bikini. Winter’s booty is on full display as the main focus on the picture.

Daily Mail reported on the post, saying Ariel got temperatures soaring after sharing the cheeky pic.

“Ariel Winter got temperatures soaring Friday as she shared a very cheeky flashback snap of herself sunbathing during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas.”

However, the flashback photo and Santa look weren’t the first times Ariel bared a bit of skin on social media. She’s taken to sharing bikini photos that show off her curves, as well as outfits that put her ample cleavage on display. Some of her posts have come under attack as the public criticizes her outfit choices.

Winter wore a skin-tight, boob-baring party dress to her high school graduation in June, and came under heavy scrutiny. Cosmo covered the controversy, calling Ariel’s dress of choice “super sexy.”

“She also showed off her super-sexy outfit for the evening: a gorgeous, bodycon dress in a light pink, very similar to the dress she wore to her graduation ceremony.”

While most people are loving Ariel’s confidence, some see it as the actress showing too much skin for her age as she continues to dress racy.

“This girl has become irritating, she doesn’t even know how to become famous, she thinks doing all this will make it easier.”

However, Winter hasn’t let any haters get her down as she speaks out on body acceptance. She even joined Dover’s Speak Beautiful campaign to help people overcome bullying. People covered Ariel’s campaign as she seeks to spread body acceptance.

“But now I post a photo that I like and if other people don’t like it, oh well. You need to get to that point where you post a photo for yourself.”

She stated she posts photos that she likes and doesn’t worry about people’s opinions, and Ariel continues to prove this with her many headline-worthy posts. From sexy Santa outfits to cheeky denim shorts, Winter is one young woman who won’t let haters keep her from being herself— and it’s part of the reason why fans love her.

Her Santa photo comes after she posted a similar image last week while donning the blonde wig and holiday outfit. However, in that photo, Ariel poses with Levi Meaden and captioned it Man Crush Monday. The Daily Mail has reported on the couple, calling them boyfriend and girlfriend. While Ariel may be in a relationship with Levi, he wasn’t included in her sexy Christmas post.

