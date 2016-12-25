Supergirl and Monel: Will this be the Love That Actually Lasts?

In Supergirl, the character of Supergirl has sometimes annoyed fans of the show by seeming a bit off when it comes to relationships. As noted by Comicbook.com, it was going to be Winn, then it was James and now it seems to be Monel/Mike. But will this be the romance that actually sticks?

One of the problems with the show in the previous season wasn’t that there seemed to be no direction or stability. And the character of Supergirl herself wasn’t well fleshed out.

But this may have had to do with the fact that Supergirl was trying to form a relationship with guys that just weren’t her equal. Winn and James had no powers. Monel does, even if he’s not quite as powerful as she is.

This might help create a more “realistic” and stable relationship between equals that might actually last. At the very least, it could last to the end of the season. Who knows, there might even be some baby supers in the offing?

Of course, there is also the fact the character of Monel comes from a totally different planet than Supergirl. She is from Krypton, while he is a Daxamate. And his home world and Krypton weren’t exactly close pals, so this could throw a monkey wrench into things later.

The possibly of a Supergirl and Monel romance also may just be being dangled to be pulled away at the last second. The CW loves that. We will see as the season progresses.

