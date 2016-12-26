Rapper Troy Ave Shot Twice On Christmas Day, In Stable Condition After Being Hospitalized

Christmas is usually a joyous holiday, but quite unfortunate for some.

Such is the case for rapper Troy Ave (Roland Collins), a 31-year-old artist from Brooklyn, New York. In a report by NBC New York, it’s been confirmed that the artist was shot at twice on Christmas day. The incident occurred while Ave was sitting in his vehicle, apparently on his way to visit family. Located in East Flatbush around 4:20 p.m. at the time of the shooting, the rapper was with his girlfriend when a shooter approached to make an attempt.

It’s possible that the shooting was meant to be fatal, as one bullet grazed Ave’s head. Unfortunately, the other managed to hit the “Your Style” rapper in the arm. It’s reported that Ave was stable enough to attempt to drive himself to the Brookdale Hospital, but he could only get a certain distance before he was unable to continue. According to his lawyer, John Stella, Ave was able to get assistance as a citizen drove him and his girlfriend the rest of the way. While Ave suffered injuries, his girlfriend was unharmed and was fortunate to have been spared a similar fate.

Brooklyn: Rapper Troy Ave was shot in the arm & grazed in the head while driving Maserati on East 91st St & Linden Blvd. @AllisonPapson pic.twitter.com/2k2RrKiBqR — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 26, 2016

“My heart goes out for his family. I know this is something they all worry about,” Stella stated. “It is unfortunate that this is something in the back of his mind… always the possibility of being targeted.”

According to Mass Appeal, this isn’t the first time that Troy Ave has been involved in a shooting. A violent outbreak took place in May during rapper T.I.’s show at the Irving Plaza, and multiple victims (including Ave) suffered injuries. Ave’s bodyguard died as a result of this, and the 31-year-old Brooklyn rapper was later released on bail.

There’s no telling whether or not the Christmas day shooting was related to the incident at Irving Plaza. Considering the fact that Ave was under curfew and most likely monitored to a great degree, it’s hard to say if the shooting was linked to the Irving Plaza.

It’s not uncommon for rappers to be targeted in a manner like this. Soulja Boy is one example, as the “Crank That” rapper was pursued by law enforcement for the unlawful carrying of a gun. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Soulja Boy’s pending case was dismissed. The rapper had beef with fellow artist Quavo, and it was no secret that the two were communicating threats of a violent nature. This is just one of many examples that provoke violence toward and between rappers.

50 Cent went to visit Troy Ave in the hospital after he was shot twice pic.twitter.com/iitmeEjGxD — Rap Spotlights (@RapSpotlights) December 26, 2016

Though rapper Troy Ave suffered injuries, Mass Appeal also reports that he appears to be stable and recovering. An Instagram picture with “Candy Shop” rapper 50 Cent shows Ave sitting up, seemingly well enough to confirm his condition. Another of Ave’s representatives, Scott Leemon, had this to say in regards to the incident.

“Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again … on Christmas. In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times. Thankfully, he will survive the second attempt on his life. As we have said from the beginning – he is a victim. We pray for his speedy recovery.”

Hopefully, Troy Ave will recover and get back to the music. A recent project, Free Troy Ave, has been controversial in both its release and rotation. Could the Brooklyn rapper recount his Christmas experience and hit the booth? Possibly. One can only hope that this would be motivation for the artist, regarding both the present and the future.

