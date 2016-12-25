For Park Bo-Gum, History Might Repeat Itself, Actor Awaits His Next Big Win

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum is a man of many talents. He can sing, dance, act, and play the piano. Interestingly, he can also host an awards ceremony and win an award at the same show.

Last year, when Park Bo-gum hosted the KBS Drama Awards, he won the Male Popularity Award for the K-drama thriller I Remember You.

This year, history might repeat itself. More awards are in store for actor Park Bo-gum, who enthralled his audience in the K-drama Moonlight Drawn By Clouds.

Like last year, he could win the Popular Award. If not, he could bag the Netizens’ Award, or the award for the Best Actor. One way or another, Park Bo-gum is bound to win an award for his spellbinding performance in Moonlight Drawn By Clouds.

According to Inquisitr, his stellar performance in Moonlight Drawn By Clouds stole the top spot in K-drama ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama took the number one spot on the prime-time ratings, surpassing a viewership rating of 20 percent in September.

A few days ago, at a fan meeting in Hong Kong, actor Park Bo-gum made it clear that he has set his sights far beyond Korean stardom. The actor said that he is rooting for Hollywood and hoped to gain global prominence.

“I need to work hard to make that happen,” said Park Bo-gum, according to Korean news website Ten Asia.

After his spectacular performance in Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, the actor has been busy doing commercials for VProve, Domino’s Pizza, and, most recently, Line Pay, for which he was selected as the brand ambassador, along with actor Song Joong-ki.

Blossom Entertainment, the actor’s agency, stated that Park Bo-gum’s popularity has translated into more business after playing the lead star in Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, according to Inquisitr.

“He’s firmly established himself as a lead actor through this drama. We’re getting more than three times as many requests as before for his appearance in dramas,” said Seung Byeong-wook, a senior official at Park’s management agency Blossom Entertainment.

At a recent interview, when the actor was asked about his soaring popularity, Park Bo-gum explained his position.

“I didn’t feel it while the drama was airing, but it hit me during fan meetings afterwards. I was surprised to see more people than I expected. I greeted them because I was so thankful, but it became even more crowded. What I realized then was that other people could be harmed due to my actions and words.”

According to Park Bo-gum, practice makes a man perfect. The actor said that he spent hours practicing in front of a mirror. Frequent interaction with director Kim Sung-yoon also helped bring out the best in him, he said.

Playing a mischievous character was quite a challenge, admits Park Bo-gum.

“I thought it was an unexpected character,” he said.

“You would normally expect a prince to be serious, but he was more than that. Outwardly, he was very fun-loving, but inwardly he had vast ambitions for his country and cared deeply about his people,” he said in an interview.

“Romancing Kim Yoon-jung was especially fun. The energy and connection between the two were palpable while acting. I felt like we would look into each other’s eyes and know what the other was feeling,” the actor said.

Park Bo-gum will be busy with fan meetings next year. He recently visited Malaysia and Hong Kong to meet his fans. Park Bo-gum will meet his Indonesia fans in Jakarta on January 13; Thailand fans on February 1; and Singapore fans on February 18. The grand Asia tour will culminate in South Korea before the end of the year, a report by the Inquisitr stated.

161219 #ParkBoGum #박보검 at Taipei airport w the bandage of Line friends 'Brown' : He is such an endorser for Line pic.twitter.com/XijyrwSxLy — Park BoGum Intl Fans (@ParkBoGum_Intl) December 19, 2016

“The upcoming fan meetings will be a special occasion for Park Bo-gum to hold proper meetings with his fans not only at home, but also across Asia,” announced Blossom Entertainment. The agency will keep the fans updated about Park Bo-gum’s Asia tour. If all goes well, Park Bo-gum will also visit China.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]