WWE Hall of Fame Star Booker T Talks Donald Trump And His Own Political Aspirations

Donald Trump will go down in history as the first WWE Hall of Fame superstar to become President of the United States. Along the way, he has brought in former WWE executive Linda McMahon to take a role in the government as the Small Business administrator. Now, another WWE Hall of Fame star has political aspirations. Booker T recently announced that he was going to run for the Mayor of Houston and recently spoke to Fox Business Network about meeting with Donald Trump.

According to Booker T, he met Donald Trump and shook his hand and said he learned a lot about the President-elect from that meeting.

“I actually met Donald Trump and shook his hand and looked him in the eye and it tells me alot when you look a person in the eye. He’s a man’s man first and foremost, you know, you can’t pretty much, you know, put him to the side and expect anything less than a good fight.”

Now, Booker T wants to take that experience and move on to his own political aspirations. Breitbart reported that Booker T is running for the Mayor of Houston in 2019 based on tweets from the WWE superstar. Booker T retired from the WWE as an active wrestler years ago but has remained on as an on-air personality and also operates a wrestling school down in Houston.

Breitbart also mentioned the book that Booker T wrote called Fron Prison to Promise and said that Booker T has said living on both sides of poverty and riches has made him recognize the plights of people on each side of the fence.

“Today, I am successful small business owner building brands of my own and I believe in my heart that all Houstonians, regardless of their economic circumstances deserve the same opportunities to build a better life for themselves.”

Booker T has not said which political party he wants to represent and made the mention that it is more than just claiming the party you were raised to believe in. Booker T said that it is like drinking Coke because that is what his dad and granddad drank. He said he will look into both parties and make his own decision based on what he learns by 2019.

Booker T is not the only WWE professional wrestler to try to move on into politics. Jesse “The Body” Ventura was Governor of Minnesota from 1991-1995. Jerry “The King” Lawler ran for Mayor of Memphis in 1999, losing to Willie Herenton. Rhyno ran for the Michigan House of Representatives this year, also losing. Former WWE executive Linda McMahan ran for Senate in Connecticut twice, putting in millions of dollars of her own money, only to lose both times.

Linda McMahon was able to get into politics anyway thanks to Donald Trump. Forbes reported that McMahon donated $6 million to Trump’s super PAC and ended up with the small business role.

The chances for Booker T look to bear a similarity to that of Jerry Lawler. While Lawler was a legend in Memphis and remains very popular there, Booker T has done a lot for Houston over the years. However, Lawler lost his election bid despite his popularity and Houston is a very different city than Memphis.

There is also Booker T’s legal problems that might stand in his way. Booker T was arrested when he was younger and served time for felony armed robbery. That will surely come into the debates when he starts his bid for the Mayor of Houston.

