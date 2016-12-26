Hatchimals Hatching Guide: Everything You Need To Know About The Hottest Christmas 2016 Toy

Hatchimals is the name of the latest and greatest interactive toy pet to hit the market. It is recognized as one of the most anticipated toys of the 2016 Christmas season. Per TIME, Hatchimals is this year’s version of Furby.

Spin Master, the company responsible for creating the hottest toy of the 2016 Christmas season, has done a good job of maintaining a certain level of mystery with this toy. After all, a person doesn’t know what really happens when they get their hands on one of these enticing speckled eggs until it hatches.

If you purchased a Hatchimal for your child’s 2016 Christmas present or you purchased your child a gift card so he (or she) can purchase a Hatchimal when they go back in stock, you probably have a lot of questions. Hopefully, this Hatchimals hatching guide can provide you with all the answers.

Picking a Species

The very first step a person takes in acquiring a Hatchimal is picking a species. While the color of the Hatchimal you purchase will remain a surprise until the speckled egg hatches, there are several different species for you to choose from. Each of the Hatchimal species comes equipped with their own personality. At the moment, you will have to go to a specific store depending on what type of species you want to purchase.

Owlicorns are sold at Toys-R-Us

Burtles are sold at Walmart

Bearakeets are sold at Target

Pengualas and Draggles are sold at any store that sells toys.

It isn’t until the moment the Hatchimal starts hatching that your child will get to discover exactly what the Hatchimal looks like or what color the Hatchimal is. Some are describing Hatchimals that have finished hatching as a combination of other animals blended together with a bird as they all have beaks that aid in the hatching process.

What If Your Hatchimal Won’t Hatch?

As Inquisitr reported earlier today, a lot of people have been hopping on Google since Christmas presents were opened this morning and searching the phrase “Hatchimal won’t hatch.” Is it possible some of the Hatchimals sold this year were duds? Or, is it possible children and parents are getting so anxious with this new and exciting toy that they are not giving the Hatchimal enough time to come out of his (or her) speckled egg?

While it certainly wouldn’t be unheard of for there to be a few duds in the batch, it is more likely that parents and children are not giving the Hatchimal enough time to reach the hatching process after unboxing the speckled egg.

Fortunately – if you feel like your child’s Hatchimal won’t hatch – Spin Master has a support page with tips on how to get the little critter to start hatching.

“Try rubbing up and down along the side of the egg. Your hand should move above and below the small seam you can find towards the bottom section of the egg. Put the egg down on a flat surface and let go of the egg for 2 seconds. Pick the egg back up and try again. Your Hatchimal™ should respond now. If this doesn’t work your Hatchimal™ may be tired! Try turning your Hatchimal™ egg upside down for 8 seconds and let it fall asleep. Turn the egg right side up, and try again. Your Hatchimal™ should now respond when you rub the egg.”

Per the Spin Master support page, the Hatchimal should start to respond when you rub the egg. Eventually, it should also start hatching. If it feels as though the Hatchimal is not responding – and won’t hatch – it is possible the little critter is just tired. Spin Master recommends turning the egg upside down for a short period of time to give the critter a little time to rest before flipping the egg back over and trying to get it to respond and start hatching.

Inquisitr went on to report this morning that there were several social media users who have started to complain that their Hatchimals won’t hatch. Per the social media users, the Hatchimal appears to start the hatching process before shutting off and never completely hatching.

After following the tips and recommendations on the Spin Master website to get the Hatchimal to hatch, individuals who still believe their Hatchimal won’t hatch are encouraged to give the company a call to discuss hatching problems. While it is possible there are a few duds in the mix, it is just as likely the Hatchimals that won’t hatch are just a little sleepy and need some rest before they can come out. After all, Spin Master did design the Hatchimals to have their own personalities. It is possible some of the Hatchimals that won’t hatch are just comfortable tucked away in their shells and not ready to hatch yet.

Helping Your Hatchimal Grow

From the moment you unbox a Hatchimal, you are in charge of every step of its progress. The fun does not stop after the hatching. After hatching, the little critter will go through three stages of life including baby, toddler, and kid. As the owner – and parent – you have to nurture your new Hatchimal by rubbing and petting it. Spin Master designed this toy to be a very interactive and hands-on experience.

Once you’ve raised your Hatchimal to the third and final stage (kid stage), you have the option of resetting it to a baby and raising it again or playing with it in the kid stage forever. You, however, can only hatch a Hatchimal once. As the Hatchimal grows, you will be able to play lots of games with it including teaching it how to dance and talk.

Did you or someone you know get a Hatchimal for Christmas 2016? Has the Hatchimal hatched or are you having trouble getting it to finish hatching? Did you let it hatch on its own or did you help it hatch? Share your Hatchimal stories with us in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Gunnar Rathbun/AP Images]