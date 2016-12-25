First ‘Alien: Covenant’ Trailer Released: It Is A Red Band Trailer, And It Is Good [Video]

The first trailer for Ridley Scott’s forthcoming Alien: Covenant has been released by 20th Century Fox.

It is a red band trailer, with plenty of blood and some NSFW language, and it looks awesome.

If you are worried about trailer spoilers, you might want to go ahead and skip to the bottom and watch the trailer before reading about it. Yeah, go ahead and do that. You want to go into this trailer cold.

“Released as the clock struck midnight on Christmas Day, the debut teaser begins with a graphic sequence (chestbursters, meet backbursters), and showcases much of the film’s all-star cast, including Michael Fassbender (returning from Prometheus as David the android), Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Jussie Smollett and Billy Crudup — who meets a facehugger face first,” Sara Vilkomeron writes for Entertainment Weekly. “The tense trailer closes out with another violent set piece: a scene of shower sex interrupted with vengeance by a fully grown xenomorph.”

One of the most interesting things about the trailer, aside from the special effects and gore, is that Alien: Covenant has a distinctly different feel from most of the other films in the Alien franchise. Many of the scenes in the trailer appear to take place on a planet with a climate and topography similar to those of Earth in many ways — full of lush, green forests.

Aside from the AVP films, if you want to count those as part of the series, the other films set in the Alien universe, including Prometheus, take place either within spaceships or on desolate planets or moons.

Scott is definitely opening up some new possibilities with the change of scenery, and he is definitely trying to offer some fright with this new installment in the Alien saga.

“It’s hard to scare people,” Scott told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a lot easier to make people laugh. But to scare the sh*t out of somebody? That’s difficult.”

Scott took considerable guff for his last effort set in the Alien universe. Many diehard fans saw Prometheus (2012) as a corruption of the original films in that it, in their opinion, mixed up the history and changed the general vision of the franchise.

The film garnered reviews with headlines like “Prometheus is a Visually Stunning Epic Failure” and “5 Reasons Why Prometheus is a God Awful Film.”

Scott says that Alien: Covenant will be the first film in a trilogy that seeks to answer “very basic questions posed in Alien: why the alien, who might have made it and where did it come from?” according to an interview the director gave to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s a very complex story. It’s an evolution of what I first did with Prometheus 1,” Scott says.

He then elaborated on the core vision of the new trilogy.

“Prometheus 1 was born out of my frustration that on Alien 1 in 1979 — I only did one as I don’t normally do sequels. I was amazed that in the three that followed that no one asked the question: ‘Why the Alien, who made it and why?’ Very basic questions. So I came up with the notion of Prometheus 1, which starts to indicate who might have made it and where it came from.”

In Alien: Covenant, the crew of a ship named the Covenant on a mission to search for new planets to settle believe they have discovered an inhabitable and almost idyllic planet. We’ll leave it at that.

Scott continues explaining his vision for the new films for a considerable length, and it some detail, in the Hollywood Reporter interview. You can read the full interview here, but we don’t want to give away anymore.

Alien: Covenant is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2017. In the meantime, enjoy the red band trailer below.

