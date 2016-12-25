‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Nick Viall Promises Season 21 Will Be ‘Wild’ And ‘Steamy’

The Bachelor 2017 producers are reportedly hoping that Season 21 is going to be one of the highest-rated seasons of the show. By getting Nick Viall as the newest bachelor, it was said that the network is pulling all the stops to make sure that this is going to be the most explosive season to date. Viall, who some have dubbed to be the “worst Bachelor in history,” also promised that Season 21 is going to be “wild” and “steamy.”

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bachelor 2017 is going to be unlike anything we have ever seen before. The site held there would be “plenty of explosive fights, tears, and hook ups” between Nick Viall and the Season 21 contestants.

There had been definitely a mixed reaction from the Bachelor Nation when Viall was picked to be the next Bachelor. ABC executive Robert Mills, however, pointed out that they wanted someone like Viall who would show his “unedited side,” unafraid to show who he really is in front of the camera.

With Nick having both his fans and haters, Season 21 is going to be exciting and full of drama. Even though Viall has built quite a reputation, the producers are hoping that fans will still give him a chance to show a different side of him this time around. But CDL claimed that Viall was chosen to be the next lead because he is going to make The Bachelor 2017 more exciting.

“It’s without a doubt that producers picked Nick Viall as the next Bachelor simply because he is more controversial than the other contestants. In fact, some fans even called Nick ‘the worst Bachelor’ on the show’s history. That’s because of the way he treated past contestants Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe and even Jen Saviano on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.'”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick Viall shared that he has learned quite a bit after being on two seasons of The Bachelorette and a season of Bachelor in Paradise. The 36-year-old reality star said that he’s not going to hook up with any of the Season 21 contestants before fantasy suites. He claimed that he is going to use this time to get to know the contestants better. But Viall promised fans that The Bachelor 2017 is still going to be “wild” and “steamy.”

Even if they are trying to show a different side of Nick Viall this time around, the Wisconsin native shared that he is not really the type of guy to focus too much on what people say. After fans got to know him better on Bachelor in Paradise, Viall is hoping that they would stick around to see his Bachelor journey.

“For better or for worse, I’m going to be myself and not always edit myself. My goal isn’t to be Mr. Popular…My hope is that over time people will continue to appreciate the person I am, and I feel like, especially after Paradise, they’ve done a little bit of that. I hope that continues.”

When asked what Nick Viall is looking for in a partner, he shared that he has always been attracted to strong, confident women, someone who is not afraid to call him out whenever he makes mistakes.

“I like a woman who isn’t afraid to be a leader…someone who can keep up with me, keep me on my toes, challenge me and isn’t afraid to call me out on some of my BS,” he said.

The Bachelor 2017 airs January 2 on ABC. Watch the promo for Season 21 below.

